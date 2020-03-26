WTI: Mildly positive around $25.50 amid US dollar weakness, geopolitics

- WTI extends recovery gains as the US dollar weakness helps the commodities.
- Efforts are being made between the US and Saudi Arabia to maintain oil prices.
- The US stockpiles also registered draw.
- Two rockets fired on the US embassy in Baghdad.
With the US dollar weakness joining hands with the price-positive inventory data, not to forget the US-Saudi efforts to placate the bears, WTI stretches recovery gains to $25.50, up 1.75%, during the early Thursday.
The US dollar seems to bear the burden of uncertainty concerning its $2.2 trillion COVID-19 Bill. The reason could be traced from the Democrats’ disappointments from the package, as per the CNN correspondent’s tweet, which didn’t include some of their terms.
The weekly US Crude Oil Stocks Change from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) followed the footsteps of the earlier released industry figures from the American Petroleum Institute (API). The official data suggested the US crude oil supplies went up by 1.623M barrels during last week, adding to the previous 1.954M barrel build.
Also positively affecting the energy prices could be the US-Saudi Arabian alliance to restore the oil market as well as the latest strike on the US embassy in Baghdad.
Investors could pay a little heed to the economic calendar considering the absence of oil-related events. However, the US Jobless Claims and the final reading of the fourth quarter (Q4) GDP might offer intermediate moves.
Technical analysis
Unless breaking the weekly support trend line, currently near 24.00, WTI continues to accelerate towards the fortnight-old falling resistance line, now around $26.80.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.51
|Today Daily Change
|0.43
|Today Daily Change %
|1.71%
|Today daily open
|25.08
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|34.43
|Daily SMA50
|45.54
|Daily SMA100
|52.25
|Daily SMA200
|54.13
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.85
|Previous Daily Low
|23.71
|Previous Weekly High
|31.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|20.57
|Previous Monthly High
|54.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|43.95
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.03
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.53
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.91
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.74
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.78
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26.05
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|27.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28.19
USD/JPY trades below 111, bears have eyes on 110.40
USD/JPY is trading back below 111 as we moved through Asia and the mood shifts surrounding the US Congress's inability to come together and agree on a stimulus plan and get it to US individuals and companies.
AUD/USD drops 1.0%, below 0.5900, as US Senate members jostle over the aid package
AUD/USD declines following the pullback from the weekly top. US Democrats show disappointment from the US bill, which could delay the final voting on the $2.2 trillion stimulus package. Coronavirus fears renew amid fresh headlines from Japan and the UK.
Risk-off as rumour has that US Senate vote not agreed to yet, COVID-19 weighs heavy
Markets do not know whether they are coming or going – the situation is fluid. We are in unchartered waters and COVID-19 is showing little proven sign that it's about to go away and not get a lot worse.
Gold struggles to cheer US dollar weakness
Gold is flashing red in Asia despite the weakness in the US dollar, its biggest nemesis. The US Senate is back on track to pass the fiscal stimulus bill. Coronavirus cases continue to rise and could keep markets from cheering the approval of stimulus bill.
