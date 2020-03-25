Efforts are being made between US and Saudis to mainin oil prices

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland

The Saudi Crown Prince discussed efforts to maintain stability of global energy markets with US State Sec. Pompeo in a phone call. 

More to come..

 

