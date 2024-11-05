WTI inches lower to near $71.00 ahead of US presidential election

Oil prices receive downward pressure as traders adopt caution ahead of US election results on Tuesday.

WTI prices rose more than 3% after OPEC+ postponed its planned production increase for December on Monday.

Oil demand may increase as China is expected to approve an additional stimulus package of more than 10 trillion yuan.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price edges lower due to uncertainties surrounding the results of the US presidential election on Tuesday. The WTI price trades around $71.20 during the Asian hours after rising more than 3% on Monday, which could be attributed to OPEC+ coalition, delaying plans to hike production in December.

On Sunday, the OPEC+ alliance—which includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies like Russia—agreed to extend its production cut of 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) through December 2024, citing weak demand and rising supply outside the group.

Regarding the US presidential election, former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris both predicted victory as they campaigned across Pennsylvania on Monday in the final, frantic day of an exceptionally close US presidential election.

The opinion polls show that Trump and Harris are virtually even. The final winner may not be known for days after Tuesday’s vote. Trump has already indicated he may challenge any unfavorable result, as he did in 2020.

The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) is meeting in China from November 4 to 8 and is expected to approve additional stimulus measures to support the slowing economy. Media reports suggest that the potential stimulus package could exceed 10 trillion yuan. Any new measures could positively impact Oil prices, as China is the world’s largest Oil importer.

Oil prices may have struggled due to the fading likelihood of a significant rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in November. Lower borrowing costs could stimulate economic activity in the United States (US), the world’s largest Oil consumer, potentially boosting oil demand and prices. However, markets expect a modest 25 basis point rate cut this week. The CME FedWatch Tool shows a 99.5% probability of a quarter-point rate cut by the Fed in November.