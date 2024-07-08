WTI falls to near $82.00 due to ongoing discussion to end Gaza conflict

WTI price loses ground due to ongoing discussions about a US ceasefire plan to end the Gaza war.

Oil prices may appreciate as Tropical Storm Beryl could disrupt US energy supplies.

Rising bets on Fed rate cuts could provide support for the Oil demand.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price extends its losses, trading around $82.00 per barrel during the European session on Monday. This decrease is attributed to easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, particularly with the prospects of a ceasefire in Gaza. This development has alleviated concerns over supply disruptions. According to Reuters, discussions about a US ceasefire plan to end the nine-month-old conflict in Gaza are ongoing, with Qatar and Egypt mediating the negotiations.

The decline in Oil prices might be halted due to potential disruptions to US energy supplies from Tropical Storm Beryl. On Sunday, the ports of Corpus Christi, Houston, Galveston, Freeport, and Texas City were closed in preparation for Hurricane Beryl. The storm is expected to make landfall along the middle of the Texas coast between Galveston and Corpus Christi later on Monday, according to Reuters.

On Friday, weaker-than-expected US employment data increased the probability of Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rate cuts sooner rather than later. Lower Fed rates could help in growing the business conditions in the largest Oil consumer United States (US), which may support the demand for crude Oil.

US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) increased by 206,000 in June, following a rise of 218,000 in May. This figure surpassed the market expectation of 190,000. The US Unemployment Rate edged up to 4.1% in June from 4.0% in May. Meanwhile, Average Hourly Earnings decreased to 3.9% year-over-year in June from the previous reading of 4.1%, aligning with market expectations.

According to the CME's FedWatch Tool, rate markets are currently pricing in a 70.7% probability of a rate cut in September, up from 64.1% just a week earlier. The Greenback faced challenges as the Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last week that the central bank is getting back on the disinflationary path, per Reuters.