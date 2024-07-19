WTI falls to near $80.50 due to a widespread selloff in risk assets

WTI price extends losses as the US Dollar improves due to increased risk-off sentiment.

Oil traders wrestle with mixed signals regarding global demand concerns and rising expectations of the Fed reducing rates.

Higher US Treasury yields support the strength of the Greenback.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price continues to decline, driven by a widespread selloff in risk assets and a stronger US Dollar (USD). During the Asian session on Friday, WTI trades around $80.60 per barrel during the Asian session on Friday. Investors grapple with mixed signals regarding crude demand, amid concerns over a potential global economic slowdown and rising expectations that the Federal Reserve may soon lower interest rates.

US Initial Jobless Claims increased more than expected, data showed on Thursday, adding 243K new unemployment benefits seekers for the week ended July 12 compared to the expected 230K, and rising above the previous week’s revised 223K. Soft labor data, which enhances market expectations for a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in September, which could spur more spending on Oil.

On Wednesday, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said that the US central bank is ‘getting closer’ to an interest rate cut. Meanwhile, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin stated that easing in inflation had begun to broaden and he would like to see it continue,” per Reuters.

Crude Oil prices may face challenges due to a slowing Chinese economy in the second quarter, which impacts demand from the world's largest Oil-importing country. On Thursday, Chinese leaders indicated that Beijing would maintain its current economic policies, but provided few specific details.

China's Third Plenary Session concluded on Thursday with a lack of concrete measures to revitalize the faltering economy, failing to alleviate demand concerns from the top Oil importer. A senior Chinese official for economic affairs noted that China's economic recovery is not robust enough and emphasized the need for more effective implementation of macroeconomic policies, according to Reuters.