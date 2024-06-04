WTI extends its losing streak as OPEC+ communicates ease in Oil production cuts

- The Oil price fell to $72.50 as OPEC+ plans to shore up the market.
- Weak US factory PMI raise concerns over the Oil demand outlook.
- Investors await the US NFP data for fresh guidance.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, fall further to $72.50 in Tuesday’s European session. The Oil price extends its losing streak for the third trading session on Tuesday as the latest supply policy from the OPEC+ meeting on June 2 indicated that the production cuts could be relaxed to some extent later this year.
OPEC members didn’t not full extend the current oil production cut policy. The agency said voluntary cuts of 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd), handled by eight members, out of overall output cut of 5.86 million barrels per day (bpd) will expire by June 2024, unlike the remaining stock cut that will last till September 2024.
Meanwhile, weak United States (US) ISM Manufacturing PMI has also raised concerns over the Oil demand outlook. The US Manufacturing PMI report showed that factory activity contracts for the second straight month in May.
The PMI data was recorded at 48.7, lower than the consensus of 49.8 and the prior reading of 49.2. Apart from that, New Orders Index that reflects the demand outlook fell to 45.4 from the former reading of 49.1, suggesting sluggishness in the economy in the midst of the second quarter due to the Federal Reserve (Fed) maintaining a restrictive monetary policy framework.
Going forward, investors will focus on the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) for May, which will be published on Friday. The US NFP will provide cues about when the Fed will start reducing interest rates. Currently, financial markets expect that the Fed will choose the September meeting as the earliest point to return to policy normalization.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|72.61
|Today Daily Change
|-1.31
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.77
|Today daily open
|73.92
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|78.15
|Daily SMA50
|81.03
|Daily SMA100
|79.06
|Daily SMA200
|79.53
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|77.36
|Previous Daily Low
|73.92
|Previous Weekly High
|80.41
|Previous Weekly Low
|76.52
|Previous Monthly High
|81.25
|Previous Monthly Low
|76.04
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|76.04
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|72.77
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|71.62
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|69.33
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|76.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|78.51
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|79.66
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0850 amid risk-aversion
EUR/USD stays on the back foot and extends its daily decline toward 1.0850. The US Dollar is attempting a recovery from weak ISM PMI-inflicted wounds, aided by a risk-off mood. The focus now shifts to the US job openings data.
GBP/USD extends correction toward 1.2750 ahead of US data
GBP/USD remains under bearish pressure and drops toward 1.2750 after touching its highest level in over two months above 1.2800 earlier in the day. The US Dollar benefits from risk-aversion and weighs on the pair ahead of April job openings data.
Gold drops below $2,330 as USD rebounds
Gold continues to push lower and trades below $2,330 on Tuesday, erasing the majority of Monday's gains in the process. The renewed US Dollar strength drags XAU/USD lower as markets adopt a cautious stance ahead of US data.
Cardano price flashes buy signal, but will ADA bulls cooperate? Premium
Cardano (ADA) price is at a reversal zone but there are other factors at play that could prevent it from flipping bullish. Investors need to pay close attention to immediate levels to determine ADA’s bias.
US JOLTS Preview: Job openings seen edging lower in April ahead of NFP release
The US JOLTS data will be watched closely by investors ahead of the May jobs report. Job openings are forecast to edge lower to 8.34 million on the last business day of April.