WTI drops to near $74.00 following China inflation data

- WTI depreciates due to deflation worries in China.
- Oil prices struggle due to uncertainty surrounding China's economic stimulus plans.
- The US expanded sanctions on Iran's petroleum and petrochemical sectors in response to an Iranian attack on Israel.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price extends its losses for the second successive session, trading around $74.10 per barrel during the Asian hours on Monday. WTI price has depreciated by more than 1% following the lower-than-expected September Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from China released on Sunday.
The National Bureau of Statistics of China reported that the country's monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) remained unchanged at 0% in September, down from August's 0.4% increase. The annual inflation rate rose by 0.4%, falling short of the anticipated 0.6%. Additionally, the Producer Price Index (PPI) decreased by 2.8% year-on-year, a larger drop than the previous decline of 1.8% and exceeding expectations of a 2.5% decrease.
Crude oil prices also face downward pressure due to uncertainty surrounding economic stimulus plans in China, raising fears about demand in the world's largest Oil importing country. However, following a briefing from China's Ministry of Finance (MoF) on Saturday, the National People’s Congress expressed optimism. The ministry announced plans to issue special bonds aimed at supporting bank recapitalization and stabilizing the real estate sector, although no specific figures were provided.
The downside of the Oil prices could be limited following the escalating tensions in the Middle East. The United States (US) expanded sanctions against Iran's petroleum and petrochemical sectors on Friday in response to an Iranian missile attack on Israel, per Reuters.
On Sunday, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the drone attack in north-central Israel, which killed at least four Israeli soldiers, and over 60 people were injured, according to CNN. The number of injuries makes the attack one of the bloodiest on Israel since the war started last October.
WTI Oil FAQs
WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.
Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.
The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.
OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.
