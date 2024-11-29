WTI depreciates below $68.50, downside appears limited due to rising geopolitical tensions

WTI may find support as traders assess reports that Israel and Hezbollah exchanged accusations of breaching the ceasefire agreement.

Russian President Putin warned of a possible nuclear-capable ballistic missile strike on Ukraine.

Traders seek clarity on the production strategy of the OPEC+ at the rescheduled meeting on December 5.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price retraces its recent gains, trading around $68.40 per barrel during the early European hours on Friday. However, this downside of the crude Oil prices could be restrained as markets assess reports that Israel and Hezbollah exchanged accusations of breaching the ceasefire agreement.

Additionally, reports suggest that Russian President Vladimir Putin warned of a possible nuclear-capable ballistic missile strike on Ukraine, following Moscow's recent large-scale attacks on key energy infrastructure.

Traders remained cautious, seeking clarity on the production strategy of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) after a four-day postponement of a key meeting. At the rescheduled meeting on December 5, the alliance will deliberate on whether to proceed with restoring supplies or extend production cuts into 2025 to avoid oversupplying the global market.

Markets are keeping a close watch on upcoming US data for insights into the Federal Reserve's (Fed) monetary policy outlook. Rising borrowing costs in the United States (US), the world’s largest Oil consumer, weigh on economic activity, subsequently reducing Oil demand.

On Wednesday, US core PCE prices for October met expectations, keeping investor hopes alive for another rate cut in December. However, other data indicated a resilient economy, suggesting that the Fed may take a cautious approach in the coming year.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, futures traders are now pricing in a 66.5% probability of a 25 basis point rate cut in December, up from 55.9% a week ago. However, they expect the Fed to keep rates unchanged during its January and March meetings.