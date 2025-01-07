WTI declines to near $73.00 despite higher energy demand, UAE's supply cuts

WTI continues to decline despite rising energy demand fueled by colder weather and Beijing's economic stimulus efforts.

Oil prices could gain support as OPEC's oil production fell in December, largely driven by the UAE's supply cuts.

Biden administration plans to impose further sanctions to target Russian Oil revenues.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price extends its losses for the second successive session, trading around $72.90 per barrel during the Asian hours on Tuesday. However, crude Oil prices were bolstered by bullish factors, including higher energy demand driven by colder weather and Beijing's economic stimulus measures.

Crude Oil prices may find support as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Oil production declined in December, primarily due to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) efforts to implement supply cuts to stabilize global Oil markets, according to Bloomberg (gated). Output dropped by 120,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 27.05 million bpd, with modest increases in Libya and Nigeria offset by decreases in Iran and Kuwait, as reported by a Bloomberg survey.

This development comes against the backdrop of OPEC+, Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, and its allies, led by Saudi Arabia, limiting production in recent years to support prices amid weak demand and abundant US supplies. In their most recent meeting, the group further delayed plans to restore output.

US President Joe Biden is set to ban new offshore Oil and Gas development along most US coastlines, a decision that President-elect Donald Trump, who has pledged to increase domestic energy production, may find challenging to overturn. The move is largely symbolic, as it will not affect regions where Oil and Gas development is already underway.

Additionally, the Biden administration plans to impose further sanctions on Russia in response to its war on Ukraine. According to three sources cited by Reuters, these measures will target Russia's Oil revenues, including actions against tankers transporting Russian crude.

Beijing's economic stimulus efforts are bolstering Oil demand in the world's largest crude importer. In a bid to revive its struggling economy, Beijing is ramping up fiscal stimulus, announcing on Friday that it will significantly boost funding through ultra-long-dated treasury bonds in 2025 to stimulate business investment and initiatives aimed at boosting consumer spending.