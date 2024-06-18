WTI corrects from multi-week top, slides back to mid-$79.00s confluence breakpoint

- WTI meets with some supply on Tuesday amid the emergence of some USD dip-buying.
- Optimism over firming fuel demand and Middle East tensions should help limit losses.
- The overnight close above the $79.50 confluence resistance also favors bullish traders.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US crude Oil prices edge lower during the Asian session on Tuesday and erode a part of the overnight strong gains to the $80.00 neighborhood, or a nearly three-week high. The commodity, however, manages to hold above the $79.50 confluence resistance breakpoint, comprising 50-day and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA).
The OPEC+ producer group reassured last week that a plan to raise supplies from the fourth quarter of this year could be paused or reversed based on market conditions. This comes on top of the latest optimism over strong fuel demand, bolstered by the International Energy Agency monthly report. Apart from this, expectations that a drawdown in US inventories will tighten the market in the second half of the year should act as a tailwind for Crude Oil prices.
Furthermore, concerns that a wider Middle East conflict will lead to potential disruption to global supplies from the key producing region validate the positive outlook for the black liquid. The Israeli military said on Sunday that intensified cross-border fire from Lebanon's Hezbollah movement into Israel could trigger serious escalation. Israel added further that tensions with the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in Yemen were bringing the region close to a wider conflict.
Meanwhile, Monday's mixed macro data out of China – the world’s top crude importer – warrants some caution for bullish traders. Adding to this, the emergence of fresh buying around the US Dollar (USD), which continues to draw support from the Federal Reserve's (Fed) hawkish outlook, might also contribute to capping gains for Crude Oil prices. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further appreciating move.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|79.54
|Today Daily Change
|-0.39
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.49
|Today daily open
|79.93
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|77.15
|Daily SMA50
|79.58
|Daily SMA100
|79.28
|Daily SMA200
|79.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|79.97
|Previous Daily Low
|77.56
|Previous Weekly High
|78.98
|Previous Weekly Low
|75.03
|Previous Monthly High
|81.25
|Previous Monthly Low
|76.04
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|79.05
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|78.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|78.34
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|76.74
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|75.92
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|80.75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|81.57
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|83.17
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
