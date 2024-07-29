WTI bounces back to near $77 on upside risks to widening Middle East woes

- The Oil price recovers to near $77 on fresh supply concerns after Iran-backed Hezbollah’s rocket strike on Golan Heights.
- Caixin Manufacturing PMI for July and the Fed’s policy meeting will guide the next move in the Oil price.
- The Fed is expected to deliver dovish guidance on interest rates.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, rebound to near $77.00 in Monday’s European session after plunging to near $76.00 on Friday. The Oil price rebounds as an air strike in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights has prompted fears of widening Middle East tensions.
The Israeli and the United States (US) governments have held Iran-backed Hezbollah responsible for the rocket strike on Golan Heights that killed 12 people. In response to that, Israel has vowed to retaliate, which has resulted in upside risks to the Oil supply concerns.
While the Oil recovery move is still uncertain due to uncertainty over its global demand amid economic vulnerability in China, which is its largest importer in the world. Oil imports volume by China has fallen significantly as the scale of spending and investment has declined due to weak demand from domestic and the overseas market.
This week, the Caixin Manufacturing PMI for July and the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy meeting will be the key triggers for the Oil price. Activities in the Chinese manufacturing sector are estimated to have expanded at a slower pace to 51.6 from the former release of 51.8.
Meanwhile, the Fed is expected to leave interest rates unchanged in the range of 5.25%-5.50% for the eighth time in a row but turn dovish for the remaining year. Investors expect that the Fed will admit to decent progress in disinflation and potential risks to the labor market. The Fed could openly endorse rate cuts in September but will refrain from committing to a specific rate-cut path.
Brent Crude Oil FAQs
Brent Crude Oil is a type of Crude Oil found in the North Sea that is used as a benchmark for international Oil prices. It is considered ‘light’ and ‘sweet’ because of its high gravity and low sulfur content, making it easier to refine into gasoline and other high-value products. Brent Crude Oil serves as a reference price for approximately two-thirds of the world's internationally traded Oil supplies. Its popularity rests on its availability and stability: the North Sea region has well-established infrastructure for Oil production and transportation, ensuring a reliable and consistent supply.
Like all assets supply and demand are the key drivers of Brent Crude Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of Brent Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.
The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of Brent Crude Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.
OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 13 Oil producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact Brent Crude Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tuns south toward 1.0800 as US Dollar recovers
EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure on Monday and declines toward 1.0800. The US Dollar stages a decent comeback as risk sentiment sours amid Middle East tensions and the markets' nervousness ahead of a critical central bank meetings and data releases.
GBP/USD stays below 1.2850 in cautious start to week
GBP/USD struggles to gain traction and trades in the red below 1.2850. Investors adopt a cautious stance ahead of the Federal Reserve's and the Bank of England's policy meeting this week, making it difficult for the pair to reverse its direction.
Gold struggles to hold above $2,400
Gold started the week on a bullish note as markets reacted to escalating tensions in the Middle East. After rising above $2,400, however, XAU/USD retreated below this level, pressured by the renewed US Dollar strength ahead of this week's critical events.
Ripple update: What to expect from XRP and Ripple lawsuit this week
Ripple (XRP) extended gains by nearly 2% early on Sunday. XRP sustained above the psychological price level of $0.60 amidst the optimism of Donald Trump’s speech at the Bitcoin conference, and BTC’s recent gains.
Seven fundamentals for the week: Fed, NFP, geopolitics and lots of data promise an explosive week Premium
Time for a summer holiday? Not yet, as this week promises to be super hot in financial markets. Three central bank decisions and US jobs data – which is growing in importance as inflation fades – provide a jam-packed schedule.