When is US CPI report and how could it affect EUR/USD?

US CPI Overview
Wednesday's US economic docket highlights the release of the critical US consumer inflation figures for April, scheduled later during the early North American session at 12:30 GMT. The headline CPI is expected to rise by a modest 0.2% during the reported month. Conversely, the yearly rate is anticipated to have accelerated to 3.6%, significantly above the Fed's 2% target. At the core level, the CPI is expected to be more restrained to a 2.3% YoY rate as against 1.6% in March.
Analysts at Citibank offered their forecast for the upcoming US CPI report: “We expect a solid 0.301% increase in core CPI in April but would not be surprised by an even stronger increase that rounds to 0.4%. More persistent increases in shelter prices would be a sign that underlying inflation pressures are picking up and core PCE inflation above 2% YoY can be sustained through 2022.”
How could it affect EUR/USD?
Investors now seem worried that maybe inflation is something more than transitory – as described by the Fed. Hence, a stronger reading might fuel speculations that the Fed might be forced to hike interest rates earlier than expected, which should act as a positive trigger for the USD. That said, the US central bank has indicated that it is willing to let inflation run hot for some time. This, in turn, suggests that any knee-jerk market reaction is more likely to be short-lived.
Meanwhile, Yohay Elam, FXStreet's own Analyst offered a brief technical outlook for the EUR/USD pair: “The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the four-hour chart has drifted down and now maintains a considerable distance from the 70 level – thus remaining far from overbought conditions. Euro/dollar trades above the 50, 100 and 200 Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), and momentum remains to the upside.”
Yohay also provided important technical levels to trade the major: “Some resistance awaits at 1.2150, which was April's peak, and it is followed by May's high of 1.2180. Further above, the upside target is 1.2250. Support awaits at the daily low of 1.2120, followed by 1.2075, which is where the 50 and 100 SMAs converge. Lower, 1.2055 and 1.2015 await the pair.”
Key Notes
• US Consumer Price Index April Preview: The two base effects of inflation
• US CPI Preview: Forecasts from eight major banks
• EUR/USD Forecast: Sell the rumor, buy the fact? Why US inflation data may trigger a rally
About the US CPI
The Consumer Price Index released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics is a measure of price movements by the comparison between the retail prices of a representative shopping basket of goods and services. The purchasing power of USD is dragged down by inflation. The CPI is a key indicator to measure inflation and changes in purchasing trends. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the USD, while a low reading is seen as negative (or Bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.21 ahead of critical US CPI data
EUR/USD is under pressure below 1.2150 as the dollar benefits from concerns over the escalation in the Middle East and fears of rising interest rates.
GBP/USD trades above 1.41 amid risk-off mood, upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD is trading above 1.41 but below the highs. The risk-off mood boosts the safe-haven US dollar, while sterling is underpinned by upbeat UK GDP data. The economy shrank by 1.5% in Q1, better than expected. US inflation data is awaited.
Gold: All eyes turn to inflation data for gold's next big move
Gold price remains on the back foot around $1830, unable to clear a minor resistance near $1836 despite a pause in the US dollar’s advance. That barrier appears to be the horizontal 50-SMA on the hourly sticks.
Dogecoin plans to retest all-time highs
Dogecoin price has successfully bounced off the $0.397 to $0.451 demand barrier, hinting at an incipient upswing. A continuation of this momentum could push DOGE to $0.697 and $0.740.
US Consumer Price Index April Preview: The two base effects of inflation
American consumer prices are set to rise by the most in a decade as the base effect from last year’s pandemic collapse reaches its height. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to climb 0.2% in April.