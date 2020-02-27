When is the US GDP report and how could it affect EUR/USD?

US Q4 GDP Overview
Thursday's US economic docket highlights the release of Preliminary (revised) US Q4 GDP growth figures, scheduled to be published at 13:30 GMT. The second estimate is anticipated to show that the economic growth in the October-December quarter stood at 2.4% annualized pace, unchanged from the advance estimate.
According to Joseph Trevisani, Senior Analyst at FXStreet – “The small downward adjustment to the December retail spending component is not likely to produce a change in the GDP estimate, though its existence tilts the risk a bit to the negative. Either way the dollar will not be affected, currency traders having more timely concerns.”
How could it affect EUR/USD?
Given the recent concerns over the global outbreak of the deadly coronavirus and its impact on the world economy, a big divergence from the expected reading – though seems unlikely – might be enough to infuse a fresh bout of volatility in the currency markets.
Meanwhile, Yohay Elam offered a brief technical overview of the EUR/USD pair and explained: “Euro/dollar has broken above the uptrend channel that accompanied it since last week. On its way up it also broke above the 100 Simple Moving Average on the four-hour chart and momentum is to the upside. The Relative Strength Index is nearing 70 – which represents oversold conditions.”
“Resistance awaits at 1.0968, which provided support on the way down. It is followed by 1.0980, a support line from early February, and then by 1.1020 and 1.1035. Support awaits at 1.0940, a support line on the way down, followed by 1.0925, a resistance line from mid-February and by 1.0885, which separated ranges several weeks ago. 1.0860, 1.0810, and 1.0777 are next,” Yohay added further.
Key Notes
• US Fourth Quarter GDP Preview: Old news
• EUR/USD Forecast: Trump-ed up above the channel and finally a genuine reason to rise
• EUR/USD Price Analysis: Recovery now targets the 1.0980 area
About the US GDP
The Gross Domestic Product Annualized released by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis shows the monetary value of all the goods, services and structures produced within a country in a given period of time. GDP Annualized is a gross measure of market activity because it indicates the pace at which a country's economy is growing or decreasing. Generally speaking, a high reading or a better than expected number is seen as positive for the USD, while a low reading is negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.0950 amid coronavirus, hopes for German stimulus, US data
EUR/USD is extending its gains above 1.0950 as coronavirus fears weigh on US yields and the dollar. German fiscal stimulus hopes are in play. US GDP was confirmed at 2.1% and Durable Goods Orders figures mostly beat expectations.
GBP/USD pressured around 1.29 as UK adopts tough Brexit line
GBP/USD remains pressured around 1.29 yet off the lows as the UK threatens to walk out of post-Brexit talks with the EU within four months. The US dollar is dropping amid coronavirus fears.
Crypto market overtakes regulators and central banks
The crypto market is going through its most critical hours in this year 2020. The falls of the last few hours are pushing prices to the limit of the bullish scenarios and playing dangerously with the bearish scenarios that were so hard to leave behind.
WTI consolidates near 13-month low amid coronavirus-led demand concerns
Bears take a breather, allowing a phase of consolidation in WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) over the last hours, as they keep an eye on fresh coronavirus-related developments globally and the key US growth numbers for the next push lower.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.