EUR/USD Price Analysis: Recovery now targets the 1.0980 area

- The upside momentum in EUR/USD extends further north of 1.0900.
- Immediately above emerges the 1.0980 region, November 2019 low.
EUR/USD extends the weekly recovery further and is looking to consolidate the recent breakout of the key barrier at 1.09 the figure.
The pair left behind the “oversold” territory - as per the RSI indicator – and moved up on the back of the correction lower in the greenback.
If bulls manage to remain in control, then the 1.0980 region (November 2019 peak) should return to the radar as the next key target.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0937
|Today Daily Change
|71
|Today Daily Change %
|0.48
|Today daily open
|1.0885
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0912
|Daily SMA50
|1.1034
|Daily SMA100
|1.1056
|Daily SMA200
|1.1101
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0909
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0855
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0864
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0778
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1225
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0992
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0888
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0876
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0857
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0829
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0803
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0911
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0937
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0965
