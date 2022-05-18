The UK CPIs Overview
The cost of living in the UK as represented by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April month is due early on Wednesday at 06:00 GMT. Given the recently strong employment data, coupled with the increased odds of the Bank of England’s (BOE) faster/heavier rate hike trajectory, today’s data will be watched closely by the GBP/USD traders.
The headline CPI inflation is expected to refresh a 30-year high with a 9.1% YoY figure versus 7.0% prior while the Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy items, is likely to rise to 6.2% YoY during the stated month, from 5.7% previous readouts. Talking about the monthly figures, the CPI could increase to 2.6% versus 1.1% prior.
It’s worth noting that the recent pressure on wage prices and upbeat jobs report also highlight the Producer Price Index (PPI) as an important catalyst for the immediate GBP/USD direction. That being said, the PPI Core Output YoY may rise from 12.0% to 12.7% on a non-seasonally adjusted basis whereas the monthly prints may ease to 1.6% versus 2.0% prior. Furthermore, the Retail Price Index (RPI) is also on the table for release, expected to rise to 11.1% YoY from 9.0% prior while the MoM prints could inflate to 3.4% from 1.0% in previous readings.
In this regard, FXStreet’s Yohay Elam said,
All in all, a 9.1% annual increase in inflation is nothing to be cheerful about, and it supports further rate hikes by the Bank of England. However, policymakers have limited scope to act due to the nature of these price pressures. The old lady’s hands are tied.
Deviation impact on GBP/USD
Readers can find FXStreet's proprietary deviation impact map of the event below. As observed the reaction is likely to remain confined around 20-pips in deviations up to + or -2, although in some cases, if notable enough, a deviation can fuel movements over 60-70 pips.
How could it affect GBP/USD?
GBP/USD remains pressured around the intraday low near 1.2470, snapping a three-day rebound from a two-year high, ahead of the key UK inflation data. The cable pair’s latest weakness could be linked to the US dollar’s rebound amid a risk-off mood and the hawkish Fedspeak. However, increasing odds of the Bank of England’s (BOE) faster/heavier rate hikes challenge the quote’s downside momentum.
That said, upbeat inflation data, which is more likely, can help the GBP/USD extend the latest advances for the time being. However, Treasury bond yields and GILTS are also likely to play an important role in determining short-term cable moves, which in turn suggests a pullback towards the recently flashed multi-month low.
Technically, the 20-DMA level near 1.2500 tests the GBP/USD buyers but a clear break of the one-month-old descending trend line, around 1.2250 at the latest, join the firmer RSI line to underpin bullish bias. Additionally, two-week-old horizontal support around 1.2400 could restrict the short-term pullback.
Key notes
UK CPI Preview: Inflation “apocalypse” priced in, GBP/USD has room to fall
GBP/USD Price Analysis: 20-DMA probes bulls near 1.2500 ahead of UK inflation
About the UK CPIs
The Consumer Price Index released by the Office for National Statistics is a measure of price movements by the comparison between the retail prices of a representative shopping basket of goods and services. The purchasing power of GBP is dragged down by inflation. The CPI is a key indicator to measure inflation and changes in purchasing trends. Generally, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the GBP, while a low reading is seen as negative (or Bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slump sub-1.0500 as panic returns
EUR/USD has accelerated its decline after the US opening, as fears are back. Several US institutes, Wells Fargo and S&P among other, downwardly revised growth forecasts, but expect inflation to remain high. Wall Street resumed its slump, wit the three major indexes sinking in the red.
GBP/USD trading near daily lows at 1.2371
The GBP/USD pair is under selling pressure, approaching the daily low posted after the release of UK inflation figures. US Treasury yields are down, as demand for safe-haven bonds returned.
Gold steady around $1,820 as overheating inflation spurs fears
XAUUSD could retest the weekly high, but bears are in charge. Gold hovers around $1,820, little changed on a daily basis for a fourth consecutive day. Markets participants are rushing to safety, leaving the metal confined to a tight intraday range.
Why Ethereum price at $600 seems more plausible than $3,000
Ethereum price is in a tough spot despite the recent crash and indicates that a further downtrend is on the cards. The case for a bullish trend will only be revived after ETH produces a higher high from a macro perspective.
UPST ricochets 23.5% higher on management promises
Upstart Holdings (UPST) stock shot up 23.5% on Tuesday to $46.66 after Upstart's annual shareholder meeting affirmed shareholders' interests on two separate fronts.