The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) released minutes from its February meeting on Tuesday, providing further detail on the board's unanimous decision to raise the cash rate by 25 basis points to 3.85%, the first hike in over two years. The minutes showed policymakers judged that without further tightening, inflation would remain above the 2% to 3% target band for an extended period, with trimmed mean Consumer Price Index (CPI) printing at 3.4% in Q4 and the Melbourne Institute's consumer inflation expectations jumping to 5.0% in February. Governor Michele Bullock has reiterated the board's willingness to raise rates again if inflation proves persistent.

On the US side, still-tricky economic data continues to reinforce expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will hold rates at 3.50% to 3.75% through at least mid-2026. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes are due Wednesday, alongside Australian Q4 Wage Price Index data, followed by Australian employment figures on Thursday, making this a high-impact week for the pair.

On the daily chart, AUD/USD is trading near 0.7050 on Tuesday after pulling back from the year-to-date high of 0.7160 posted on February 12. The pair recently formed a golden cross as the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) crossed above the 200-day EMA, confirming the broader bullish trend that has driven price from the April 2025 low near 0.5905. The 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.6783 and the 100-day SMA continue to rise, providing layered dynamic support below current price action.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads near 65, signaling firm bullish momentum without overbought conditions. On the 4H timeframe, a triple-top pattern is forming near the 0.7140 to 0.7160 resistance zone, with the 50-period EMA at 0.7085 acting as near-term dynamic resistance on the pullback. Support sits at the psychological 0.7000 level, which aligns with the September 2024 swing high at 0.6940 that now serves as a key role-reversal zone. A sustained hold above 0.7000 keeps bullish structure valid, with a break above 0.7160 opening targets toward the 0.7200 psychological level; failure to hold 0.6940 would suggest a deeper correction toward the 55-day SMA near 0.6783.

AUD/USD daily chart