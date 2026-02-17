New Zealand Dollar steadies near 0.6040 as markets brace for Wednesday's RBNZ rate decision

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) holds its first monetary policy meeting of 2026 on Wednesday and is overwhelmingly expected to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) steady at 2.25%, following 325 basis points of cumulative easing since August 2024. This will be the first decision under new Governor Anna Breman, and markets are closely watching whether the bank adjusts its previous guidance pointing to mid-2027 as the likely timing for a rate increase. Recent data has been mixed; January electronic retail card spending fell 1.1% and service-sector growth slowed, but inflation moved above target and one- and two-year business inflation expectations both rose in Q1. Money markets currently price a 68% probability of a rate hike by September and fully expect one by October.

On the US Dollar side, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes due Wednesday will shape near-term rate expectations. New Zealand trade balance data on Thursday and US flash Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) and Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE) on Friday round out a packed economic calendar for the pair.

On the daily chart, NZD/USD is trading near 0.6037 on Tuesday after consolidating in a narrow range below the February 10 high of 0.6065. The broader trend structure is bullish, with price holding well above the 50-day SMA at 0.6047 and the 200-day EMA at 0.6029, both of which are trending higher and converging to provide a dynamic support cluster around the 0.6030 to 0.6050 zone. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads 62, confirming positive momentum without stretched conditions, while the Moving Average Convergence-Divergence (MACD) histogram is holding above zero.

On the 4H timeframe, price action shows the pair building above the 0.6035 to 0.6040 zone, where prior resistance has flipped to demand following a breakout from a descending channel earlier this month. The 52-week high at 0.6122 stands as the key resistance level above, with an intermediate ceiling near 0.6065 to 0.6075. Support below sits at 0.6000 (psychological), followed by 0.5935 where a recent liquidity sweep was absorbed. A close above 0.6065 would signal continuation toward the 0.6122 high; a break below 0.6000 risks a deeper pullback to the 0.5935 support and the rising 200-day EMA.

NZD/USD daily chart