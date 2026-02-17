West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Oil declines on Tuesday and trades around $62.50 at the time of writing, down 1.80% on the day, while remaining within the trading range observed in recent weeks. Market activity is subdued and investors adopt a wait-and-see stance as nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran resume in Geneva.

US President Donald Trump says he will be involved “indirectly” in the negotiations with Iran, adding that Iranian authorities appear willing to reach an agreement. For his part, Iran’s Foreign Minister states that the US position on the nuclear issue has become “more realistic.” Despite these diplomatic signals, the deployment of additional US naval forces in the region and Iranian military drills in the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly 20% of global Crude Oil flows transit, maintain elevated geopolitical uncertainty.

At the same time, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) are considering resuming output increases from April, according to reports cited by Reuters. This prospect fuels concerns about a better-supplied market in the second quarter, particularly ahead of peak summer demand in Western economies. These expectations act as a headwind to any sustained rebound in WTI prices.

Analysts at Commerzbank note that even if official production targets are raised, actual output could increase by less than agreed due to structural constraints and sanction-related disruptions, notably in Russia. The analysts add that a potential decline in Russian exports to India could further limit the overall supply rise, reducing the risk of a sharper price drop.

Against this backdrop of diplomatic hopes, geopolitical risks and uncertainty over OPEC+ supply, WTI US Oil remains trapped in a fragile balance, with investors awaiting clearer signals before taking stronger directional positions.