WTI Oil declines as US-Iran nuclear talks, OPEC+ output rumors cap gains
- Oil trades slightly lower on Tuesday as investors monitor the resumption of nuclear negotiations between US and Iran.
- Rumors of higher output from OPEC+ starting in April are capping upside attempts.
- Iranian military drills in the Strait of Hormuz keep a geopolitical risk premium in place.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Oil declines on Tuesday and trades around $62.50 at the time of writing, down 1.80% on the day, while remaining within the trading range observed in recent weeks. Market activity is subdued and investors adopt a wait-and-see stance as nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran resume in Geneva.
US President Donald Trump says he will be involved “indirectly” in the negotiations with Iran, adding that Iranian authorities appear willing to reach an agreement. For his part, Iran’s Foreign Minister states that the US position on the nuclear issue has become “more realistic.” Despite these diplomatic signals, the deployment of additional US naval forces in the region and Iranian military drills in the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly 20% of global Crude Oil flows transit, maintain elevated geopolitical uncertainty.
At the same time, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) are considering resuming output increases from April, according to reports cited by Reuters. This prospect fuels concerns about a better-supplied market in the second quarter, particularly ahead of peak summer demand in Western economies. These expectations act as a headwind to any sustained rebound in WTI prices.
Analysts at Commerzbank note that even if official production targets are raised, actual output could increase by less than agreed due to structural constraints and sanction-related disruptions, notably in Russia. The analysts add that a potential decline in Russian exports to India could further limit the overall supply rise, reducing the risk of a sharper price drop.
Against this backdrop of diplomatic hopes, geopolitical risks and uncertainty over OPEC+ supply, WTI US Oil remains trapped in a fragile balance, with investors awaiting clearer signals before taking stronger directional positions.
WTI Oil FAQs
WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.
Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.
The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.
OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.
Author
Ghiles Guezout
FXStreet
Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.