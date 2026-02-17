TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

WTI Oil declines as US-Iran nuclear talks, OPEC+ output rumors cap gains

  • Oil trades slightly lower on Tuesday as investors monitor the resumption of nuclear negotiations between US and Iran.
  • Rumors of higher output from OPEC+ starting in April are capping upside attempts.
  • Iranian military drills in the Strait of Hormuz keep a geopolitical risk premium in place.
WTI Oil declines as US-Iran nuclear talks, OPEC+ output rumors cap gains
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Oil declines on Tuesday and trades around $62.50 at the time of writing, down 1.80% on the day, while remaining within the trading range observed in recent weeks. Market activity is subdued and investors adopt a wait-and-see stance as nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran resume in Geneva.

US President Donald Trump says he will be involved “indirectly” in the negotiations with Iran, adding that Iranian authorities appear willing to reach an agreement. For his part, Iran’s Foreign Minister states that the US position on the nuclear issue has become “more realistic.” Despite these diplomatic signals, the deployment of additional US naval forces in the region and Iranian military drills in the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly 20% of global Crude Oil flows transit, maintain elevated geopolitical uncertainty.

At the same time, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) are considering resuming output increases from April, according to reports cited by Reuters. This prospect fuels concerns about a better-supplied market in the second quarter, particularly ahead of peak summer demand in Western economies. These expectations act as a headwind to any sustained rebound in WTI prices.

Analysts at Commerzbank note that even if official production targets are raised, actual output could increase by less than agreed due to structural constraints and sanction-related disruptions, notably in Russia. The analysts add that a potential decline in Russian exports to India could further limit the overall supply rise, reducing the risk of a sharper price drop.

Against this backdrop of diplomatic hopes, geopolitical risks and uncertainty over OPEC+ supply, WTI US Oil remains trapped in a fragile balance, with investors awaiting clearer signals before taking stronger directional positions.

WTI Oil FAQs

WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.

Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.

The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.

OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD trims losses, back to 1.1830

EUR/USD trims losses, back to 1.1830

EUR/USD manages to regain some composure, leaving behind part of the earlier losses and reclaim the 1.1830 region on Tuesday. In the meantime, the US Dollar’s upside impulse loses some momentum while investors remain cautious ahead of upcoming US data releases, including the FOMC Minutes.

GBP/USD bounces off lows, retargets 1.3550

GBP/USD bounces off lows, retargets 1.3550

After bottoming out just below the 1.3500 yardstick, GBP/USD now gathers some fresh bids and advances to the 1.3530-1.3540 band in the latter part of Tuesday’s session. Cable’s recovery comes as the Greenback surrenders part of its advance, although it keeps the bullish bias well in place for the day.

Gold remains offered below $5,000

Gold remains offered below $5,000

Gold stays on the defensive on Tuesday, receding to the sub-$5,000 region per troy ounce on the back of the persistent move higher in the Greenback. The precious metal’s decline is also underpinned by the modest uptick in US Treasury yields across the spectrum.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP upside looks limited amid deteriorating retail demand

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP upside looks limited amid deteriorating retail demand

The cryptocurrency market extends weakness with major coins including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) trading in sideways price action at the time of writing on Tuesday.

UK jobs market weakens, bolstering rate cut hopes

UK jobs market weakens, bolstering rate cut hopes

In the UK, the latest jobs report made for difficult reading. Nonetheless, this represents yet another reminder for the Bank of England that they need to act swiftly given the collapse in inflation expected over the coming months. 

Ripple slides to $1.45 as downside risks surge

Ripple slides to $1.45 as downside risks surge

Ripple edges lower at the time of writing on Tuesday, from the daily open of $1.48, as headwinds persist across the crypto market. A short-term support is emerging at $1.45, but a buildup of bearish positions could further weaken the derivatives market and prolong the correction.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers