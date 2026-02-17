TRENDING:
USD/JPY fluctuates as Yen firms on BoJ rate-hike bets, USD steadied by Fed outlook

  • USD/JPY range-bound near 153.50 in post-holiday trade.
  • BoJ rate-hike expectations keep the Yen firm across the board.
  • Reduced near-term Fed easing bets lend underlying support to the US Dollar.
Vishal ChaturvediVishal ChaturvediFXStreet

The Japanese Yen (JPY) trades little changed against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday, with USD/JPY seeing two-way price action as traders return following the long US Presidents’ Day weekend. At the time of writing, USD/JPY is hovering near 153.40, after touching an intraday low around 152.70.

However, the pair lacks strong follow-through, as the Greenback struggles to extend its recovery, with structural headwinds continuing to weigh on broader sentiment.

Meanwhile, the Japanese Yen remains firmly bid across the board, supported by growing optimism around Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s pro-stimulus policy agenda and strengthening expectations that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) could raise interest rates in the coming months.

US economic data offered the Greenback modest support earlier in the day. The NY Empire State Manufacturing Index rose to 7.1 in February, beating market expectations of 6, though easing slightly from the previous 7.7 reading. Meanwhile, the ADP Employment Change four-week average climbed to 10.3K, up from a revised 7.8K (previously reported as 6.5K)

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s performance against a basket of six major currencies, is trading near 97.24, easing from an intraday high of 97.54.

Even so, fading near-term Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate-cut expectations keep the Greenback broadly supported following its recent bout of weakness, as traders reassess the timing of policy easing after last week’s US labour market and inflation data.

US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) increased by 130K in January, rebounding sharply from December’s revised 48K gain, while the Unemployment Rate edged lower to 4.3% from 4.4%. Headline CPI rose 0.2% MoM, easing from 0.3% in December. On an annual basis, inflation moderated to 2.4% YoY, down from 2.7%.

Fed Governor Michael Barr said earlier in the day, “I want to see more evidence that inflation is moving back to our 2% target.” He added that “it is prudent for the Fed to take time and look at the data before changing policy again,” noting that recent figures “indicate a stabilizing job market.”

Markets are currently pricing in two rate cuts this year, with the probability of a third move gradually increasing. That said, the latest dot plot from the December FOMC meeting signalled only one rate cut in 2026. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, traders are widely anticipating the first rate reduction to come as early as June.

Looking ahead, Japan’s economic calendar remains relatively light this week, with attention centred on Friday’s National Consumer Price Index (CPI) report. In the United States, traders will closely monitor the release of the Fed’s January Meeting Minutes on Wednesday for further clarity on the monetary policy stance.

Focus will then shift to the core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, along with the advance estimate of fourth-quarter US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) due on Friday.

Japanese Yen Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the British Pound.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.09%0.62%-0.05%0.08%0.08%-0.00%0.22%
EUR-0.09%0.53%-0.16%-0.01%-0.01%-0.10%0.12%
GBP-0.62%-0.53%-0.64%-0.54%-0.53%-0.62%-0.40%
JPY0.05%0.16%0.64%0.14%0.14%0.06%0.28%
CAD-0.08%0.01%0.54%-0.14%0.00%-0.08%0.13%
AUD-0.08%0.00%0.53%-0.14%-0.00%-0.09%0.13%
NZD0.00%0.10%0.62%-0.06%0.08%0.09%0.22%
CHF-0.22%-0.12%0.40%-0.28%-0.13%-0.13%-0.22%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Vishal Chaturvedi

I am a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market. I enjoy breaking down complex economic trends and turning them into clear, actionable insights that help traders stay ahead of the curve.

More from Vishal Chaturvedi
Editor's Picks

EUR/USD trims losses, back to 1.1830

EUR/USD trims losses, back to 1.1830

EUR/USD manages to regain some composure, leaving behind part of the earlier losses and reclaim the 1.1830 region on Tuesday. In the meantime, the US Dollar’s upside impulse loses some momentum while investors remain cautious ahead of upcoming US data releases, including the FOMC Minutes.

GBP/USD bounces off lows, retargets 1.3550

GBP/USD bounces off lows, retargets 1.3550

After bottoming out just below the 1.3500 yardstick, GBP/USD now gathers some fresh bids and advances to the 1.3530-1.3540 band in the latter part of Tuesday’s session. Cable’s recovery comes as the Greenback surrenders part of its advance, although it keeps the bullish bias well in place for the day.

Gold remains offered below $5,000

Gold remains offered below $5,000

Gold stays on the defensive on Tuesday, receding to the sub-$5,000 region per troy ounce on the back of the persistent move higher in the Greenback. The precious metal’s decline is also underpinned by the modest uptick in US Treasury yields across the spectrum.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP upside looks limited amid deteriorating retail demand

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP upside looks limited amid deteriorating retail demand

The cryptocurrency market extends weakness with major coins including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) trading in sideways price action at the time of writing on Tuesday.

UK jobs market weakens, bolstering rate cut hopes

UK jobs market weakens, bolstering rate cut hopes

In the UK, the latest jobs report made for difficult reading. Nonetheless, this represents yet another reminder for the Bank of England that they need to act swiftly given the collapse in inflation expected over the coming months. 

Ripple slides to $1.45 as downside risks surge

Ripple slides to $1.45 as downside risks surge

Ripple edges lower at the time of writing on Tuesday, from the daily open of $1.48, as headwinds persist across the crypto market. A short-term support is emerging at $1.45, but a buildup of bearish positions could further weaken the derivatives market and prolong the correction.

