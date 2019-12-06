When is the Canadian jobs report and how could it affect USD/CAD?

Canadian employment details overview
Statistics Canada is scheduled to publish the monthly jobs report for November later this Friday at 13:30 GMT. According to the consensus estimates, the number of employed people is expected to have risen by 10K during the reported month as compared to -1.8K fall recorded in the previous month, Meanwhile, the unemployment rate is expected to hold steady at 5.5%.
Conversely, analysts at TD Securities are looking for the Canadian labour market to give back 10k jobs in November (market: +10k) on an unwind of election-related hiring that bolstered the October print. “This would represent the second instance of consecutive declines in 2019, following job losses in June/July, which could feed speculation about a broader erosion in labour market conditions. A 10k decline in total employment should push the unemployment rate higher to 5.6% (market: 5.5%) although favourable base-effects should see wage growth hold at 4.4% y/y.”
How could the data affect USD/CAD?
Yohay Elam, FXStreet's own analyst offered his take on the possible market reaction to the employment details: “If Canada gained more jobs than expected and wage growth remains robust, USD/CAD may plunge. That is the base-case scenario. An increase of over 20,000 jobs would count as a beat, and wage growth exceeding 4% is more than satisfactory.”
“In the unlikely case that Canada's figures are in line with projections, Dollar/CAD may still retreat as the chances for a downbeat US jobs report are high. If Canada posts another month of job losses and the US NFP surprises to the upside, the currency pair has room to rise,” Yohay added further.
Key Notes
• Canadian jobs preview: Three reasons why USD/CAD may extend its falls
• USD/CAD struggles to gain any meaningful traction ahead of US/Canadian jobs report
• USD/CAD: The stage is set for the Bear
About the Employment Change
The employment Change released by Statistics Canada is a measure of the change in the number of employed people in Canada. Generally speaking, a rise in this indicator has positive implications for consumer spending which stimulates economic growth. Therefore, a high reading is seen as positive, or bullish for the CAD, while a low reading is seen as negative or bearish.
About the Unemployment Rate
The Unemployment Rate released by Statistics Canada is the number of unemployed workers divided by the total civilian labour force. It is a leading indicator for the Canadian Economy. If the rate is up, it indicates a lack of expansion within the Canadian labour market. As a result, a rise leads to weaken the Canadian economy. Normally, a decrease of the figure is seen as positive (or bullish) for the CAD, while an increase is seen as negative or bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Non-Farm Payrolls beats expectations, USD rises
The last Non-Farm Payrolls report published in 2019 was expected to show an increase of 180,000 positions, above recent reports. The US dollar is on the move.
EUR/UDS struggles with 1.11 amid trade headlines, weak German data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.11 amid optimism around Sino-American trade talks. German industrial output has badly disappointed with -1.7% in October. US Non-Farm Payrolls are awaited.
GBP/USD is retreating from highs ahead of Johnson-Corbyn debate
GBP/USD is retreating from 1.3150 as PM Johnson's Conservatives enjoy a comfortable lead. The PM will debate opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn late in the day.
Gold trades with modest losses below $1475 level, NFP in focus
Gold edged lower during the early European session on Friday and dropped to three-day lows, around the $1472-71 region in the last hour, albeit lacked any strong follow-through selling.
USD/JPY: bearish ahead of US employment figures
Japanese data missed the market’s expectations, triggering fresh concerns about the economy. Focus on US employment figures, market players anticipate dismal numbers. USD/JPY is technically bearish could break below the 108.00 level.