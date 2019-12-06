USD/CAD struggles to gain any meaningful traction ahead of US/Canadian jobs report

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Subdued oil prices undermined the loonie and lifted the USD/CAD pair.
  • The uptick lacked bullish conviction and remained capped below 1.3200.
  • Friday’s focus will remain on US/Canadian monthly employment details

The USD/CAD pair edged higher on the last trading day of the week, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and remained capped below the 1.3200 handle.

The pair on Thursday stalled this week's rejection slide from a resistance marked by six-month-old descending trend-line and staged a modest rebound from one-month lows, around the 1.3160-55 region.

Focus shifts to NFP and Canadian jobs report

The pair gained some follow-through traction during the Asian session on Friday and was being supported by subdued crude oil prices, which undermined demand for the commodity-linked currency – loonie.

Despite the fact that OPEC and its allies agreed to increase output cuts by nearly 50% in early 2020, oil prices struggled to gain any meaningful traction and played its part in lending some support to the major.

The uptick, however, lacked any bullish conviction amid a mildly weaker tone surrounding the US dollar. Moreover, investors also seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets ahead of the key macro releases.

Friday's economic docket highlights the release of the closely-watched US monthly jobs report, popularly known as NFP, which coupled with Canadian employment details will provide a fresh impetus to the major.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained buying interest before confirming that the pair might have bottomed out in the near-term and positioning for any meaningful recovery move in the near-term.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3176
Today Daily Change -0.0004
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 1.318
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3259
Daily SMA50 1.3217
Daily SMA100 1.3228
Daily SMA200 1.328
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3204
Previous Daily Low 1.3158
Previous Weekly High 1.332
Previous Weekly Low 1.3234
Previous Monthly High 1.3328
Previous Monthly Low 1.3114
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3176
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3187
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3158
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3135
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3112
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3204
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3227
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.325

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/UDS clings onto 1.11 after disappointing German data, ahead of NFP

EUR/UDS clings onto 1.11 after disappointing German data, ahead of NFP

EUR/USD is holding onto gains around 1.11 amid optimism around Sino-American trade talks. German industrial output has badly disappointed with -1.7% in October. US Non-Farm Payrolls are set to show an increase of 180,000 jobs.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holding onto gains ahead of Johnson-Corbyn debate

GBP/USD holding onto gains ahead of Johnson-Corbyn debate

GBP/USD is trading around 1.3150, holding onto gains as PM Johnson's Conservatives enjoy a comfortable lead. The PM will debate opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn late in the day.

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Happy Friday for trade talks, GBP/USD holding onto Boris boost, all eyes on the NFP

Forex Today: Happy Friday for trade talks, GBP/USD holding onto Boris boost, all eyes on the NFP

Trade: Global Times, a Chinese media outlet, has reported that Sino-American trade talks remain on track and the market mood is upbeat. President Donald Trump had previously echoed the same sentiment. The clock is ticking toward the December 15 deadline.

Read more

Gold trades with modest losses below $1475 level, NFP in focus

Gold trades with modest losses below $1475 level, NFP in focus

Gold edged lower during the early European session on Friday and dropped to three-day lows, around the $1472-71 region in the last hour, albeit lacked any strong follow-through selling.

Gold News

USD/JPY remains depressed, holds above mid-108.00s as focus shifts to NFP

USD/JPY remains depressed, holds above mid-108.00s as focus shifts to NFP

USD/JPY remains under pressure for the second straight session on Friday. Conflicting trade-related headlines benefitted the JPY’s safe-haven demand. The downside is likely to remain limited ahead of the US monthly jobs report.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures