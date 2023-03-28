When is Australia inflation data and how could it affect AUD/USD?

Overview
Australia’s Monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) for February, scheduled for publishing on early Wednesday around 00:30 GMT, appears the crucial data for the AUD/USD pair traders to watch. The reason could be linked to the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) recent hesitance in defending the hawkish monetary policy, not to forget the downbeat Aussie Retail Sales and upbeat employment figures.
Forecasts suggest that the headline CPI is expected to ease to 7.1% YoY versus 7.4%, confirming policymakers’ latest claims of easing inflation pressure due to higher rates.
Ahead of the release, Analysts at the ANZ said,
Our expectation for the monthly CPI of a 6.8% yearly increase would imply a monthly outcome of 0.3%, which while solidly above the pre-2022 February averages would represent a step down from the February 2022 result. A monthly CPI result weaker than our expectation would present a challenge to our view that the RBA will tighten again in April.
On the other hand, National Australia Bank (NAB) said
We expect the Monthly CPI Indicator to fall to 7.2% from 7.4% YoY, in line with consensus, but what the services subcomponents say about inflation trends will be as important as the headline given the limitations of the monthly indicator.
TD Securities further elaborated the Aussie inflation impact while saying,
February CPI print will grab attention after the Bank flagged it as a key data point for its April decision. Our dovish forecast (7.0% YoY) is due to the large seasonal decline from recreational services, partly offset by firm price increase rises for education and transport. We still retain a 25 bps hike for the April meeting as inflation is still far above the RBA's inflation target.
How could AUD/USD react to the news?
AUD/USD retreats from intraday high to 0.6705 ahead of the day, probing the two-day uptrend, while portraying the pre-data anxiety. Adding strength to the pair’s pullback moves could be the looming financial market check in Australia and the market’s indecision about the much-debated $5.4 million Credit Default Swap (CDS) trade of Deutsche Bank. However, overall optimism about overcoming the banking crisis keeps the Aussie pair buyers hopeful.
Even so, Tuesday’s downbeat Australia Retail Sales and the previously cautious commentary from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) officials keep the sellers on the lookout for a softer Australia Monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) below the 7.2% YoY forecast. In that case, the RBA’s policy pivot could gain the market’s attention and weigh on the AUD/USD price.
Alternatively, a positive surprise may join the risk-on mood and broader USD weakness to underpin the bullish bias surrounding the AUD/USD pair.
Technically, A two-week-old bullish channel keeps AUD/USD buyers hopeful unless the quote breaks the 0.6765-6645 zone.
Key notes
AUD/USD bulls attack 0.6700 with eyes on Australia inflation data, banking news
AUD/USD Forecast: Looking bullish while above 0.6645, tough resistance ahead
About Aussie Consumer Price Index
The quarterly Consumer Price Index (CPI) published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) has a significant impact on the market and the AUD valuation. The gauge is closely watched by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), in order to achieve its inflation mandate, which has major monetary policy implications. Rising consumer prices tend to be AUD bullish, as the RBA could hike interest rates to maintain its inflation target. The data is released nearly 25 days after the quarter ends.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD slips below 0.6700 as downbeat Australia inflation recall Aussie bears
AUD/USD drops 20 pips to 0.6690 as Aussie inflation disappoints during early Wednesday. In doing so, the risk barometer pair snaps two-day winning streak. That said, Australia’s Monthly Consumer Price Index dropped to 6.8% YoY in February versus 7.2% expected and 7.4% prior.
EUR/USD extends its upside to near 1.0850 ahead of German Inflation
The EUR/USD pair has stretched its north-side journey to near the critical resistance of 1.0850 in the early Asian session. The absence of exhaustion signals indicates that the major currency pair is gathering strength to add more gains.
Gold is in pressure mode as markets reassess banking crisis, inflation woes
Gold stays defensive around $1,972, after snapping a two-day losing streak the previous day, as bulls seek more clues amid a cautious mood ahead of the top-tier data. Also challenging the XAU/USD price could be the mixed concerns about the market’s recent optimism that the banking turmoil is over.
“Cash out by next week,“ FDIC tells crypto depositors exposed to Signature bank - Here’s why
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) has asked crypto customers exposed to the defunct Signature bank to exit by next week, whether they have a new bank or not.
Rates spark: No news is good news for rates
No banking contagion news allows rates to jump back but we doubt more than one Fed hike can be priced by the curve. This means the 2Y hovering around a 4% yield. Euro rates have more upside on a hawkish European Central Bank but monetary tightening is working its way through the system.