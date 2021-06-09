WEN Stock Price: The Wendy's Company soars as wallstreetbets takes a big juicy bite

WEN shares pop a mouth-watering 26% on Tuesday.

Wallstreetbets spreads its wings to another reopening play.

WEN surges to record 30-year highs on the surge.

Another day another mind-blowing rally as the new era of speculative frenzy shows no signs of abating. The new era will take some getting used to but options market makers should be happy with increased volatility to sell occasionally, so long as they can manage their delta and gamma positions. The advent of handheld smartphone trading apps has unleashed a tidal wave of new aggressive hungry traders on the stock market and this trend shows no sign of moving on just yet. Particularly with Bitcoin continuing to suffer. Call it what you will, frenzy, groupthink in excess, or even a Ponzi scheme but that fact is this new retail force is a powerful change to Wall Street staid old traditions.

AMC and GameStop (GME) have been the noted meme stocks in 2021 but now the net is spreading and Wendys went and got itself all flame grilled up on Tuesday, soaring to close the session at $28.87 for a neat 26% gain. Wendys had been close to breaching $30 at one point. It appears the reasoning is down to some posting on the wallstreetbets Reddit site talking about the reopening prospects for the fast-food chain as well as a new salad lineup and chicken tendies. All that to add a few billion to the market cap, nice work. Wendys needs no introduction as a fast food chain and blew past all previous levels hitting a near 30 year high, breaking the old high from 2006.

The interesting thing to note is the argument made by wallstreetbets for Wendys (reopening, new menu etc) should also be directly applicable to McDonald's (MCD) shares and Restaurant Brands Burger King (QSR) shares. However, a quick glance at the chart below shows this is not the case. Why is this? Could it be this is a frenzy with no real reasoning behind it, does it matter?

Is Wendys still a buy

Wow now there's a question to pose, how long is a piece of string might be easier! Firstly we always begin our coverage of the majority of these meme stocks by saying how out of whack they have become with the underlying fundamentals and are not investible. Investing, as in the Warren Buffet style buy and hold for the long term is governed by fundamental metrics such as the health of the balance sheet, sales and revenue generation etc. Trading or speculating does not have to be subject to such underlying metrics as it is usually of a more short-term nature. So again Wendys has gone too far and is not investible in this authors opinion. That is not to say it will not keep going higher and so trading the stock in the short term will have different metrics to look at. Momentum is clearly behind the name as is a wall of retail money. A 26% move is not actually that much when compared to some of the moves we have witnessed in other meme stocks AMC KOSS GME etc. The difference with Wendys is it does not have a larger short base to squeeze. Refinitiv data shows the short base around 3%. Wendys does not have a low float like KOSS. So two of the major crutches have been removed straight away. It is however a relatively small-cap stock so it is easier to move. If the wallstreetbets crowd decided to apply their logic to Mcdonalds (MCD) they would be up against a much larger flow of money and find it harder to move the stock. They may succeed but the effect would likely be not as long-lasting. All the momentum indicators, Relative Strength Index (RSI), Commodity Channel Index (CCI), and Williams %R are showing massively overbought conditions. This usually signifies either a sell of or at least price consolidation. But the history of AMC and GME shows that the squeeze goes on for longer than anticipated.

For such an explosive move the only real technical analysis left in the toolkit is Fibonacci retracements as all other support and resistance levels have been blown past. $26.94 is the 38.2% retracement and $26.16 the 50% with $25.38 being the most watched 61.8% retracement.

As ever please use good risk management when trading these highly volatilie, highly speculative names.