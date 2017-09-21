Wall Street pares early gains, closes modestly lower

After starting the day flat, major equity indexes in the U.S. recorded small gains during the first couple of hours of the session but struggled to rise further as the S&P Information Technology and Consumer Staples indexes suffered sharp losses.

In fact, financials and industrials were the only two sectors that were able to close the day higher. A stronger probability of a 25 basis points December rate hike, which is now at 75% according to the CME Group FedWatch Tool, boosted the bank shares for the second day in a row, allowing the Financials Index .SPSY to add 0.2%.

"Today’s movement is most likely a give-back as people digest the Fed statement and press conference. Clearly, the Fed doesn’t have answers on the 2017 low inflation weakness, but they’re still very sensitive to falling behind the curve so they want to stay in front of the inflation curve,” Michael Dowdall, investment strategist at BMO Global Asset Management, told Reuters.

On the other hand, Apple shares came under a heavy pressure amid mixed reviews on its new smart watch and lower-than-expected pre-orders for the new iPhone, losing 1.7% on the day and dragging the Information Technology Index .SPLRCT down 0.6%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 51.02 points, or 0.23%, to 22,361.57, the S&P 500 dropped 7.35 points, or 0.29%, to 2,500.89 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 33.20 points, or 0.51%, to 6,422.84.

Headlines from the NA session: