US: Weekly initial claims was 259,000, a decrease of 23,000 from previous week

US: Weekly initial claims was 259,000, a decrease of 23,000 from previous weekBy Eren Sengezer
"In the week ending September 16, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 259,000, a decrease of 23,000 from the previous week's revised level. The previous week's level was revised down by 2,000 from 284,000 to 282,000," the US Department of Labor said on Thursday.
Key highlights:
- The 4-week moving average was 268,750, an increase of 6,000 from the previous week's revised average.
- The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.4 percent for the week ending September 9, unchanged from the previous week's unrevised rate.
- The advance number for seasonally adjusted insured unemployment during the week ending September 9 was 1,980,000, an increase of 44,000 from the previous week's revised level.
- The 4-week moving average was 1,953,000, an increase of 6,500 from the previous week's revised average.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.