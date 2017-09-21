Russian OilMin Novak: OPEC and non-OPEC compliance with pact was 116% in August

Russian OilMin Novak: OPEC and non-OPEC compliance with pact was 116% in AugustBy Eren Sengezer
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak recently crossed the wires, with the key headlines, via Reuters, found below:
- OPEC and non-OPEC compliance with pact was 116% in August
- Russian compliance with pact is more than 100%
- Nigeria reached oil production of 1.8 mln bpd in July and production was 100,000 bpd lower in August
- Too early to discuss how long the current oil pact should be extended
As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate was trading at $50.60, flat on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.