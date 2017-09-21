US Pres. Trump announces executive action targeting companies trading with N. Korea - LiveSquawk

US Pres. Trump announces executive action targeting companies trading with N. Korea - LiveSquawkBy Eren Sengezer
US President Trump recently announced that he was giving an executive order targeting individual companies that were trading with North Korea, as reported by LiveSquawk.
Key quotes (via LiveSquawk):
- Aim of order is to cut off sources of revenue to N.Korea
- PBoC has told Chinese banks to end N.Korea business
- Effort will target N.Korean shipping, trade networks
- Order gives treasury discretion to sanction foreign banks that conduct transactions tied to trade with N.Korea
