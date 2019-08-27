Wall Street ended in the red as trade wars continue to weigh

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • Dow Jones Industrial Average was lower by 0.47% at 25,777.90.
  • Nasdaq Composite ended out the session 0.34% softer at 7,826.85. 
  • The S&P 500 was 0.32% weaker at 2,869.16.

The US benchmarks were bleeding out again on Tuesday in high volatility markets and as US consumer confidence data disappointed. Washington's trade war with the Chinese continues to weigh on sentiment. By the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was lower by 0.47% at 25,777.90, while the S&P 500 was 0.32% weaker at 2,869.16. The Nasdaq Composite ended out the session 0.34% softer at 7,826.85. 

China's Global Times editor-in-chief Hu Xijin tweeted that China was "putting so much emphasis on trade talks," stating that "it's more and more difficult for the US to press China to make concessions" as the nation's economy becomes more and more driven by its domestic growth.

US data

US consumer confidence waned in August to 135.1 pts but still beat expectations. "Consumers were optimistic about the present situation with this part of the index lifting to its highest levels since late 2000, but this was offset by weaker expectations on the outlook for economic conditions," analysts at ANZ Bank explained. 

DJIA levels

While DJIA stays under pressure and the 1915 to year-to-date Fibonacci retracement measures has the 23.6% marked at 21000 - below the Dec 2018 lows of 21712. The 21-monthly moving average is located at the May and Jun lows in the 24700s as a double-bottom target. The 23.6% Fibo' of the March 2009 swing lows to all-time highs is located in the 22,200s.

DJIA

Overview
Today last price 25778
Today Daily Change -148.00
Today Daily Change % -0.57
Today daily open 25926
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 26130.6
Daily SMA50 26617.72
Daily SMA100 26302.64
Daily SMA200 25640.52
Levels
Previous Daily High 25992
Previous Daily Low 25394
Previous Weekly High 26384
Previous Weekly Low 25504
Previous Monthly High 27408
Previous Monthly Low 26616
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 25763.56
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 25622.44
Daily Pivot Point S1 25549.33
Daily Pivot Point S2 25172.67
Daily Pivot Point S3 24951.33
Daily Pivot Point R1 26147.33
Daily Pivot Point R2 26368.67
Daily Pivot Point R3 26745.33

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD depressed below 1.1100, despite limited dollar's demand

The shared currency can’t capitalize from broad dollar’s weakness, with EUR/USD trading lower in range near a fresh weekly low of 1.1085. Inverted US yield-curve weighing on the greenback.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD pressures the 1.2300 figure on renewed Brexit hopes

A tiny light of hope surged as opposition MPs agreed on a strategy to block a no-deal Brexit.  UK PM Johnson insisting on removing the Irish backstop.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY recovers early lost ground, bulls await a sustained move beyond 106.00 handle

A sudden turnaround in equities weighed on the JPY’s safe-haven status and helped gain traction. Upbeat US macro data remained supportive; falling US bond yields capped any further up-move.

USD/JPY News

Gold rises above $1,530 as US T-bond yields push lower

The troy ounce of the precious metal rose to its highest level in more than six years at $1,555 on Monday but erased its gains in the second half of the day as rising hopes of sides working to resolve the protracted US-China trade conflict.

Gold News

Trump lied about China calling

We went to some length above to make the case that Trump lied about China calling because it’s highly worrisome that various markets, including equities, were entirely willing to be lied to.

Read more

