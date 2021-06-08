Wall Street Close: Traders’ indecision leads to another sluggish day

- US equities closed mixed amid cautious markets, mixed clues.
- Reddit-backed mania continues to propel small-cap shares but macro fears balance the broad move.
- Dow drops 0.10%, S&P 500 flat but Nasdaq benefits from downbeat yields.
US shares marked modest performance by the end of Tuesday’s North American trading. Although downbeat US Treasury yields and a jump in “meme” stocks helped Nasdaq to remain positive for the third consecutive day, cautious sentiment ahead of the key Thursday capped Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) and S&P 500 for one more day.
That said, chatters over Apple’s move forward towards the electric vehicle couldn’t propel the stock beyond 1.0% daily gain whereas Amazon rose 1.6% on a sustained downtrend in the US Treasury yields. Tesla also failed to cheer upbeat car production data from China while VIX, a gauge of market anxiety, dropped to the lowest in over a year.
Stocks like Clover Health Investments jumped over 85% whereas other top-tier meme stocks, including GameStop, gained around 7-12% on a day.
Amid these plays, DJI posted 0.09% losses on a day, or down 30.42 points, to 34,599.82. S&P 500 remained mostly unchanged near 4,227 but Nasdaq stays sturdy with 43.19 points of upside, or 0.31%, to 13,924.91.
On a broader format, mixed plays of inflation jitters and a lack of clarity over the Fed’s next moves joined another strong US jobs report and a reduction in the trade deficit. The escalating US-China tussles and chip woes also contributed their part to keep investors sidelined.
It’s worth noting that the US inflation expectations extended the south-run to a six-week low, taking the US 10-year Treasury yield down near four basis points to 1.54%, which in turn helped technology shares. However, cautious sentiment ahead of Thursday’s US inflation and the ECB joined a lack of positive updates over US President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan to weigh on the markets.
Given the light calendar and the last day of a wait ahead of the week’s bumper session, investors could keep a subdued mood on Wednesday. However, the social-media short squeeze might entertain the momentum traders.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
