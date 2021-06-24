Wall Street Close: S&P 500, Nasdaq refresh record tops as Biden backs bulls

- US equities post gains as Biden announced infrastructure spending deal, US data cut tapering woes.
- Technology, pharma favored S&P 500 and Nasdaq, Dow follows the suit.
- Fed’s removal of virus-led restrictions on banks renews policy adjustment fears of late.
- Second-tier US data may entertain investors, qualitative factors become more important.
Wall Street marks another positive day, a better one for S&P 500 and Nasdaq, by the end of Thursday as US policymakers, be it Senators or Fed, got some relief. However, the latest sign of the Fed’s dialing back of the pandemic-led measures for banks probe bears.
Markets cheered US Senators’ ability to deliver President Joe Biden-backed stimulus, despite no clear details, ahead of the two-week-long holidays. Also on the positive side were softer economics easing pressure off the Fed policymakers to reconsider the monetary policy adjustments.
It’s worth noting that the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) stress test results recently allowed banks to repurchase shares, after limiting the same through the covid times, which in turn hints at the Fed’s concern over easy money and signals future consolidation of monetary markets.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 and Nasdaq refresh record tops with 4,271 and 14,414 levels before closing around 4,266 and 14,370 respectively, up 0.58% and 0.69% in that order. Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) also posted 0.95% gains, or 322 points, while closing the day near 34,197.
US 10-year Treasury yields rose for the second consecutive day but the US dollar index (DXY) remains sluggish by the press time.
Eli Lilly benefited from the news that it intends to file for the antibody treatment whereas shares of Facebook and Google were also up over 1.0%. Further, Caterpillar and Boeing boosted Nasdaq while bank stocks also rose on the stress test results.
Having witnessed the initial reaction to the week’s key data/events, investors may witness quiet sessions heading into the month-end, as well as quarter-end. However, covid and China headlines, not to forget Fedspeak and second-tier data, may entertain them.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends consolidative phase just above 1.1900
Soft US data put a limit to the dollar’s demand. Nevertheless, EUR/USD keeps trading just above a critical Fibonacci level at around 1.1920, without clear directional strength.
GBP/USD falls to 1.3889 on disappointing BOE
The UK Central Bank maintained its monetary policy on hold. The statement had a dovish bias, as it said that “the Committee does not intend to tighten monetary policy,” until they see significant progress toward their goals. GBP/USD trades around 1.3910.
XAU/USD bears look for the next selling opportunity
Gold gained traction during the European trading hours on Thursday and advanced to a daily high of $1,788 before reversing its direction in the second half of the day. As of writing, XAU/USD was down 0.2% on a daily basis at $1,775.
Shiba may reward patience with an 80% return
Shiba Inu price did test the May 19 low again earlier this week but did rebound before testing the June 11 low, establishing the low point of a potential inverse head-and-shoulders pattern.
US Durable Goods Orders rebound in May, business spending ebbs
Overall goods orders rise, April's total revised higher. Business spending slips, inhibited by product and material shortages. Manufacturing output scarcity, restrictions contribute to inflation.