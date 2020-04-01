Wall Street Close: Bruising losses in US stocks resulting in the worst start to a quarter on record

- The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended around 974 points lower, down 4.4%, near 20,943.
- S&P 500 lost about 114 points, or 4.4%, closing near 2,471.
- The Nasdaq Composite closed near to 7,361, off around 340 points, or 4.4%.
It was not a good start for US benchmarks in the second quarter while investors stick to the sidelines in anticipation of grim headlines pertaining to the global economic crisis s and increasing number so COVID-19 cases and death tolls. Consequently, we witnessed some bruising losses in US stocks resulting in the worst start to a quarter for stock-market bulls ever.
COVID-19 cases on the rise
New daily confirmed European COVID-19 cases continued to lift sharply. Despite some expectations amongst modellers that the peak in the virus could come in the next 10-14 days, the worryingly high data and lack of uniformity imply restrictions will remain in place for many weeks. Germany extended its lockdown until April 19 and Italy extended until April 13. Governments will review the lockdowns after Easter, but they are unlikely to risk removing them too early as that could invalidate a lot of the progress that the lockdowns are hopefully making.
DJIA levels
The daily chart shows the DJIA correcting higher overall with a 20 exponential moving average acting as resistance. On the hourly chart, however, we have moving key averages acting as classic supports which points towards a period whereby the DJIA will be consolidating for now. A break above or below the 22500 and 21600 levels respectively are of mind while a test and hold above 22500 will allow prices to move higher towards 22700 as long as 21600 stays intact on the downside.
DJIA
|Overview
|Today last price
|20946
|Today Daily Change
|-904.00
|Today Daily Change %
|-4.14
|Today daily open
|21850
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22194.7
|Daily SMA50
|25970.28
|Daily SMA100
|27148.29
|Daily SMA200
|26948.54
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|22508
|Previous Daily Low
|21776
|Previous Weekly High
|22660
|Previous Weekly Low
|18216
|Previous Monthly High
|27086
|Previous Monthly Low
|18216
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22055.62
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22228.38
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|21581.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|21312.67
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|20849.33
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22313.33
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|22776.67
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23045.33
