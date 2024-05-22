Vivek Ramaswamy announces stake in BuzzFeed, sending BZFD shares soaring

Presidential aspirant Vivek Ramaswamy owns 7.7% of BuzzFeed.

B ZFD stock gains as much as 82% on Wednesday.

Ramaswamy started buying BuzzFeed stock in mid-March.

Wall Street maven says stock is 'undervalued', wants to meet with board.

A filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) shows that Vivek Ramaswamy, former pharmaceutical entrepreneur and recent Republican presidential candidate, now owns 7.7% of BuzzFeed (BZFD), an early millennial news and listicle site that garnered a heavy following a decade ago but has since fallen on hard times.

The penny stock blasted off at Wednesday's open to an intraday high of 82% at $4.56 but has since retreated to the vicinity of a 20% gain in the late morning session.

US indices are mixed in the midweek session as most stock traders are sheepish ahead of the earnings season’s most-watched release — Nvidia’s fiscal Q1 results that arrive after Wednesday’s market close. A miss by the leading maker of AI chips would send the entire market lower, while a positive beat-and-raise result should send markets roaring into the summer months.

Buzzfeed stock news

Ramaswamy’s 13D filing shows that he has purchased 2,723,927 shares of BuzzFeed, which is a shadow of its former self after laying off more than 180 employees circa April 2023 and shutting down its major news operation in order to focus on its Huffington Post platform.

Between March 14 and May 21, or Tuesday, Ramaswamy purchased the shares between $1.47 and $2.51. Additionally, he owns 2,100 call options, all with a strike price of $2.00, with expirations ranging between mid-June of this year and January of 2025.

Ramaswamy's 13D filing with the SEC

With shares now trading above $3.00, Ramaswamy is already in profit on the whole of his investment. But Ramaswamy said he wants to meet with BuzzFeed’s board, which might mean he has longer-term aspirations, and called BZFD "undervalued".

The company famous for its viral content has witnessed its share price decline 92% since going public back in 2021.

Vivek Ramaswamy hasn’t been in the news as much of late once he dropped out of the Republican Party’s nominating contest for the 2024 presidential election. The founder of Roivant Sciences, a pharmaceutical company that invests in drug patents, has since thrown his hat in with former President Donald Trump’s campaign for the presidency.

Maybe Ramaswamy is taking his cues from Trump’s own playbook. Donald Trump’s publicly-traded Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) is up 160% year to date.

BuzzFeed stock forecast

Ramaswamy's endeavor reminds one of the ambitious Ryan Cohen, who invested in GameStop (GME) and other meme stocks and now runs the videogame retailer from the position of CEO.

Ramaswamy might just see BuzzFeed as a distribution channel to keep his name in the news if he intends to run for president again. However, Ramaswamy has shown a keen eye for profiting off his many investments before, and his stake absolutely lends credibility to BuzzFeed stock in the short term.

BZFD stock daily chart

The worrisome aspect of the daily candlestick from Wednesday is that the BZFD share price sank almost all the way back to Tuesday's close at $2.50 before bouncing up for a fresh rally. BZFD stock should continue to be quite volatile for the rest of the month, but with a market cap beneath $100 million, it would be unsurprising if shares decide to skyrocket once again.

BuzzFeed is already trading at a one-year high, and a move to $10.00 is absolutely in the cards for the simple reason that BuzzFeed could become the newest meme stock.