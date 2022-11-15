USDCAD shifts business above 1.3300 as risk-off profile resurfaces, oil nosedives

- USDCAD has established firmly above 1.3300 as downbeat risk profile recovered and oil prices plummeted.
- The DXY has climbed above 107.00 amid anxiety ahead of the US midterm elections outcome.
- A significant surge in China’s Covid-19 cases has weighed heavily on oil prices.
The USDCAD pair has shifted its auction profile above the round-level hurdle of 1.3300 in the Tokyo session. The asset picked bids after overstepping 1.3300 as the upbeat market mood has started fading now ahead of the US midterm elections outcome.
It is still tricky to confirm the risk profile as a negative one as the US dollar index (DXY) has advanced along with a recovery in the S&P500 futures. The DXY has climbed above the round-level hurdle of 107.00 after remaining in negative territory from the past few trading sessions.
The street is stamping a change in stewardship to Republicans for the House of Representatives. This may bring political instability and interference from Republicans in the passing of bills and laws that would hinder expansion plans.
The returns generated by US government bonds are marginally higher amid a rebound in risk-off mood as expectations for a slowdown in the pace of policy tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed) have escalated. As per the CME FedWatch tool, the odds of announcing a fifth consecutive 75 basis point (bps) stand below 20%.
Meanwhile, Loonie investors are shifting their focus toward inflation data, which will release on Wednesday. The core Consumer Price Index (CPI) is seen higher at 6.3% while the headline CPI could inch higher to 7.0%.
On the oil front, oil prices witnessed a bloodbath on Monday as Covid-19 cases in China jumped heavily simultaneously when the administration relaxes measures. Time magazine said in a focus piece that “China just relaxed some pandemic measures, but experts suggest 'Zero-COVID’ probably won’t be going away anytime soon,” This triggered signals of further decline in economic projections and eventually the oil demand.
Weak oil prices must have weighed heavily on the Canadian dollar as Canada is a leading exporter of oil to the US.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3322
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1.3313
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3574
|Daily SMA50
|1.3529
|Daily SMA100
|1.3233
|Daily SMA200
|1.2982
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3314
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3239
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3571
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3236
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3978
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3496
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3285
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3268
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3264
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3214
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3189
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3338
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3363
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3412
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD pares daily losses near 0.6700 on RBA Minutes, focus on China data, US PPI
AUDUSD picks up bids to justify the hawkish statements from the latest Minute Statement of the RBA Monetary Policy Meeting, published early Tuesday. The Aussie pair consolidates the daily loss near 0.6700. US PPI, risk catalysts should be eyed closely for clear directions.
USDJPY rebounds firmly from 140.00 on Japan’s negative GDP, US Retail Sales eyed
The USDJPY pair has delivered an upside break of the consolidation formed in a 140.00-140.20 range after the Japanese Cabinet Office reported a negative growth rate in economic activities. Going forward, the US Retail Sales data will be of utmost importance.
Gold: Doji, Fedspeak tease bears below $1,800
Gold price (XAUUSD) remains depressed at around $1,770 while justifying the previous day’s bearish candlestick formation, as well as sluggish market conditions, during Tuesday’s Asian session.
Shiba Inu price might fall to new lows this year
Shiba Inu could be in the beginning stages of a much larger decline. If the bulls step in soon, a sweep-the-lows event will likely occur. Key levels have been defined to assess SHIB's next potential target.
USD sell off to prove temporary
The narrative of a potential Fed policy pivot in a more dovish direction has dominated markets While G 10 central banks continue to tighten monetary policy both Norges Bank and Bank of Canada have slowed their hiking pace.