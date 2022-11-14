- USDCAD is on the brink of a move higher as the US Dollar firms.
- WTI pressured on Covid cases in China, denting CAD.
USDCAD is making tracks on the upside on Monday, partly as oil prices fall and the greenback rallies against a basket of major currencies. The US Dollar is accumulating as investors kept their focus on the Federal Reserve's interest rate hiking path. Ahead of the open, a Fed member poured cold water over the US consumer Price Index upside surprise, arguing it was too soon to call for a pivot.
At the time of writing, USDCAD is trading at 1.3286, up 0.27% on the day having traded between a low of 1.3239 and 1.3309 so far. The US Dollar index, DXY, is up some 0.2% having climbed from a low of 106.41 and reached a high of 107.27 so far, supported by comments from Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller. He crossed the wires and said Friday's inflation report was "just one data point," and that markets are "way out in front".
Key comments
- Will need to see a run of CPI reports to take a foot off the brake.
- Positive that goods prices came down with some moderation in services, but it needs to continue.
- US policy rate is "not that high" given level of inflation.
- Rate hikes so far has not "broken anything.
- The US housing market needed to slow down.
- Signal was to pay attention to the endpoint not the pace of rate increases, and until inflation slows the endpoint is "a ways out".
Meanwhile, both US and Canadian government bond yields have been mixed following the Remembrance and Veterans Day holidays on Friday. In this regard, we will have the Canadian inflation data for October, due on Wednesday. This could offer clues on the Bank of Canada's policy outlook. Money markets expect the central bank to raise interest rates by at least 25 basis points at its Dec. 7 policy announcement.
Elsewhere, the price of oil has been falling since the start of the day. The reports of surging new Covid-19 infections in China, even after the country relaxed some of its quarantine policies last week, have dented the market's stability. West Texas Intermediate crude is down some 3.3% falling from a high of $89.82 to a low of $85.68. The drop came, as Reuters reports, following the news agency's report that ''new Covid-19 infections were surging in Beijing and other cities even as the country, the world's No.1 oil importer last week relaxed some of the Zero-Covid policies that shut-down major cities for weeks at a time, cutting in demand, while the new policies are seen as supportive for the country's economy.''
USDCAD weekly chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD extends its monthly rally beyond 0.6700
The AUDUSD pair extended its gains by the end of the American afternoon, holding on to modest gains above the 0.6700 mark. RBA Meeting Minutes and Chinese data to set the tone in Asia.
EURUSD maintains the bullish course above 1.0300
The EURUSD pair recovered from an early dip to 1.0270 and trades around 1.0350. Speculative interest selling the US Dollar on spikes as the tie changes.
Gold on its way to $1,800 and beyond
The American Dollar recovered some ground on Monday but quickly resumed its decline ahead of the US opening as investors keep moving away from it. Spot gold started the day with a soft tone and fell to an intraday low of $1,753.19 a troy ounce, now trading near a fresh three-month high in the $1,775 price zone.
FTT price barely holds $1 as Binance's CZ hints at a new proof of reserve mechanism
FTT price is deep in the red nearly a week since its native platform FTX exploded, wrecking almost the entire cryptocurrency market. In just a few days, FTT's value has plummeted to near zero, although it is holding at $1.36 at the time of writing.
This is a weird week for Forex relevant data
We get almost nothing market-moving in the US until retail sales on Friday–but a ton of Fed comments. We get GDP from Japan tomorrow, with plenty of other data like consumer conduct and the deflator, but there is no point in lingering over any of it in the presence of the curve control policy.