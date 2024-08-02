It could be pointed out again that the US employment report is a very volatile time series and therefore tends to contain more noise than signal. One could also point out that the time series tends to be revised a lot after the first publication, which adds to the noise, Commerzbank’s FX strategist Volkmar Baur notes.
The labor market is now more in the Fed's focus
“But you could also just admit that it's just the way it is: every first Friday of the month, the market is transfixed by the US employment report. And so, it will be today. Especially after the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Powell emphasized on Wednesday that the labor market is now more in the Fed's focus. We already got a small taste of this yesterday.”
“A weak ISM manufacturing report and in particular a very weak employment component (which fell from 49.3 to 43.4) caused the dollar to weaken briefly on a day when the greenback was otherwise in demand. However, traders seemed to quickly remember that less than one in ten (8.2%) people in the US work in manufacturing and that the labor market is dominated by the service sector.”
“This month the market will be paying more attention than usual to all components of the report. In particular, wage growth and the unemployment rate are likely to attract attention, the latter to see if the so-called Sahm rule is triggered. This rule states that a recession has historically followed when the three-month moving average of the unemployment rate is more than 0.5 percentage points below the 12-month low. In June it was 0.43. I think it is unlikely that it will be triggered today, but the market will be watching closely.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.0800, awaits US NFP
EUR/USD is holding gains above 1.0800 in European trading hours on Friday. The painr draws support from a broad US Dollar pullback, as traders resort to position adjustments ahead of the all-important US Nonfarm Payrolls data release.
GBP/USD stabilizes near 1.2750, eyes on US jobs report
GBP/USD stabilizes near 1.2750 after recovering from multi-week low it touched near 1.2700 earlier in the day. The cautious market stance doesn't allow the pair to gather bullish momentum as investors stay on the sidelines while waiting for US July jobs report.
Gold price jumps above $2,460 as US yields decline ahead of US NFP
Gold price climbs above $2,460 as the US bond yields and the US Dollar face pressure ahead of the US NFP for July. The Fed appears comfortable with market speculation for interest rate cuts in September.
Bitcoin bounces off from the ascending trendline
Bitcoin and Ethereum have retested their key support levels, with a break below these levels potentially signaling a bearish trend ahead. At the same time, Ripple shows resilience and could rally in the coming days after testing its key support level.
US Nonfarm Payrolls Forecast: Employment expected to grow by 175K in July
Attention now turns to the high-impact Nonfarm Payrolls data for July, slated for release on Friday at 12:30 GMT, as markets continue to assess this week’s US Federal Reserve policy decision.