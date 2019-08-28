USD/TRY drops to daily lows near 5.80 on renewed Lira-buying

- USD/TRY moves lower and tests 5.80, session lows.
- US-China trade concerns keep weighing on EM space.
- Turkey Economic Sentiment climbed to 1-year high in August.
The Turkish Lira keeps recovering ground lower following Monday’s ‘flash crash’ and is now dragging USD/TRY to the 5.80 neighbourhood.
USD/TRY focused on trade headlines, data
Spot is flirting with the 100-day SMA around 5.79 amidst a moderate recovery in TRY from lows beyond the psychological 6.00 mark recorded on Monday in response to a ‘flash crash’ early in the Asian trading hours.
The pair is prolonging the corrective downside despite the better tone in the Greenback. In addition, lack of headlines from the US-China trade war also appears to be sustaining the appetite for EM currencies
On the geopolitical scenario, Ankara and Moscow are likely to start negotiations regarding the purchase of Russian-made fighter jets anytime soon as well as discussions including deliveries and cooperation in electronic warfare.
The Lira is also supported by positive data in the domestic docket. Today, Economic Confidence surprised to the upside for the current month, advancing to 87.1 from 80.70. This upbeat result adds to Monday’s improvement in Capacity Utilization (76.6%) and Manufacturing Confidence (102.5).
What to look for around TRY
The current preference for safer assets in response to the US-China trade war and fears of a technical recession at some point in the next couple of years in the US has undermined extra gains in the Lira. On another front, newly appointed Governor M.Uysal appears to have inaugurated an Erdogan-sponsored easing cycle following the interest rate cut by the CBRT earlier this month. Further moves from the CBRT included the reduction of the RRR in order to boost banks’ lending and give extra oxygen to the economy. In the longer run, however, TRY looks supported by the ‘hunt for yield’, as domestic rates still look attractive in spite of the recent cut. On the more macro view, the country needs to implement the much-needed structural reforms (announced in April) to bring in more stability to the currency and sustain a serious recovery in both economic activity and credibility.
USD/TRY key levels
At the moment the pair is losing 0.39% at 5.7999 and faces the next support at 5.6816 (55-day SMA) followed by 5.5771 (200-day SMA) and then 5.4494 (monthly low Aug.8). On the upside, a surpass of 5.9416 (61.8% Fibo of the May-August drop) would expose 6.0027 (‘flash crash’ Aug.26) and finally 6.1516 (high May 23).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles under 1.1100 amid trade, Italian uncertainties
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1100 as uncertainty around US-Sino trade tensions prevails and the US yield curve remains inverted. Italian politicians face a deadline to form a new government.
GBP/USD crashes as Johnson moves to suspend parliament
GBP/USD has tumbled and trades around 1.2200 as PM Boris Johnson is moving forward to block parliament until October 14th, potentially ramming through a hard Brexit.
USD/JPY: neutral-to-bearish in a risk-averse environment
Market’s mood remains depressed amid fears of a US recession. USD/JPY near weekly lows but lacking directional strength.
Gold reverses an early dip, back near $1540 area
Gold reversed an early dip to $1530 area and has now climbed to the top end of its daily trading range. Improving global risk sentiment exerted some initial downward pressure. Concerns about global economic growth helped limit further losses.
Crypto levels to watch ahead of massive CME options expiration – Confluence Detector
No less than 50% of open interest Bitcoin options on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) are set to expire on Friday, August 30th. Expiry of options tends to trigger high volatility – and we may be seeing the calm before the storm.