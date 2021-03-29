USD/TRY drops below 8.10 after new CBRT Chief says April rate cut is not guaranteed

“April rate cut is not guaranteed,” the newly appointed Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) Governor Şahap Kavcıoğlu said in a statement on Monday.

Additional quotes

“Do not think "prejudiced" expectations for quick rate cut are right.”

“Strongly committed 5% inflation target.”

“The 1-week repo rate continues to be the main policy tool for the central bank.”

“Will use monetary policy tools independently.”

USD/TRY is back in the red

USD/TRY ran through fresh offers on the above comments, as the Turkish lira firmed up. The spot currently trades at 8.0877, down 0.56% on a daily basis.

The cross looks to stabilize above the 8.00 mark after a spike seen last Monday on the central bank upheaval.