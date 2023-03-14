USD/TRY: Bulls and bears jostle around 19.00 as US inflation looms

- USD/TRY struggles for clear directions after snapping two-day downtrend trend previous day.
- Corrective bounce in US Treasury bond yields defends US Dollar bulls but talks of Fed policy pivot weigh on prices.
- An increase in the Turkish Current deficit probe Lira buyers ahead of US CPI.
USD/TRY treads water around 18.95 during early Monday in Europe. In doing so, the Turkish Lira pair seek clear directions amid mixed catalysts from Turkiye and the US. Also likely to restrict the pair’s moves could be the cautious mood ahead of the key US inflation data, namely the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for February.
It’s worth noting that a slump in the Turkish Current Account Balance for January, to $-9.849B versus $-5.91B, allowed the USD/TRY pair to print the first daily gains in three despite the broad US Dollar weakness.
That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) dropped the most since mid-January as fears emanated from the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and the Signature Bank. fallout, despite the US authorities’ defense, put a floor under the greenback. Adding strength to the US Dollar rebound could be the recently firmer US Treasury bond yields.
US 10-year Treasury bond yields print mild gains of around 3.57%, after bouncing off the monthly bottom of 3.418%, whereas the two-year counterpart rebounds from the lowest levels since September 2022 to print mild gains of around 4.19% by the press time. It should be noted that the US two-year Treasury bond yields dropped the most since 1987 the previous day while the latest rebound could be a U-turn from the 200-DMA support ahead of important US data.
Alternatively, the recently downbeat concerns surrounding the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy pivot, especially after the recent US government efforts to rescue the SVB and the Signature Bank seem to challenge the USD/TRY traders amid a sluggish session.
“The US Fed Fund Futures have priced in a 69% chance of a 25-bps hike at next week's Fed policy meeting, with a more than 30% probability of a pause,” said Reuters while also adding that the market last week was poised for a 50-bps increase prior to the SVB collapse. On the same line could be the CME as it mentioned, “Traders see 33% chance Fed holds rates this month, market pricing shows rate cuts expected as early as June.”
Looking forward, the US CPI will be important for intraday directions but major attention should be given to the risk catalysts and the yields. That said, the US CPI is likely to ease to 6.0% YoY versus 6.4% prior while CPI ex Food & Energy may slide to 5.5% YoY from 5.6% prior.
Technical analysis
Unless providing a daily close below the late 2021 peak surrounding 18.40, the USD/TRY bulls remain in the driver’s seat.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.2200 ahead of UK jobs, US CPI
GBP/USD is keeping losses under the 1.2200 level in early Europe. Investors turn cautious and flock to safety in the US Dollar ahead of the all-important US CPI data. The UK employment data remains in immediate focus for Cable traders.
EUR/USD seeks cushion around 1.0700 as Fed to avoid bigger rate hikes amid SVB collapse
The EUR/USD pair is gauging a cushion near the round-level support of 1.0700 in the Asian session. The major currency pair has corrected from 1.0740 after exhaustion in the upside momentum. The shared currency pair is expected to remain on the tenterhooks ahead of the release of the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.
Gold needs softer United States CPI to take out $1,919 barrier Premium
Gold price is seeing a pullback from six-week highs of $1,915 early Tuesday, pausing a three-day recovery rally. Gold’s bullish traders take a pause amid a rebound in the United States Dollar (USD) and the US Treasury yields ahead of the critical US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data release.
Bullish momentum fades for BTC and ETH, XRP suffers SVB woes
Bitcoin price is at crossroads, looking for momentum to break above the major resistance at $25,000. Ethereum price boasts four consecutive green bars; bullish momentum may be wearing off as it faces an immediate barrier at $1,744. Ripple price could slide below $0.3649 if bulls fail to surpass the 50-day EMA at $0.3815.
2-year vs FedFunds signal
What will happen to markets in case Feb CPI rises well over expectations? What would happen if it inflation undershot expectations of 6.0% y/y and 0.4% m/m ? The SVB implosion has eliminated odds of a 50-bp Fed hike, boosting metals and non-USD FX. Even odds of a 25-bp hike (not 50bp) are now below 60%.