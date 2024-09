“Lower US short rates (US2Y yields fell 10bps or so in response to yesterday’s developments) will—if sustained—weigh on the USD in the short run at least and may help pull the DXY broadly lower towards our spread-driven fair value estimate of 100.0. Short-term technical pointers are tilting lower again for the index which may have peaked on Tuesday as the late August/early September rebound in the dollar peters out. DXY support is 100.8 and—stronger—100.5.”

“We get more data this morning in the form of the ADP data and the latest weekly claims figures. The ADP has proven to be a poor guide to the NFP but a weak report today is likely to increase market anxiety ahead of NFP . ISM Services data are out at 10ET. Japan reported stronger than expected wage gains for July overnight; a 3.6% Y/Y rise in Labour Cash earnings was well ahead of forecasts, bolstering expectations that the BoJ will push ahead with another mild rate increase before year end.”

“Stocks are narrowly mixed and major bond markets are little changed on the session. US 10Y Treasury yields have backed up fractionally. But yields fell sharply yesterday after weak JOLTS data added to concerns that the US labour market is slowing while the Beige Book noted flat or weaker activity across most Federal Reserve districts.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.