USD/MXN Price News: Peso snaps four-day uptrend near 17.00 on US-Mexico trade dispute over GM corn

- USD/MXN remains sidelined at one-week low after declining in the last four consecutive days.
- Key DMA confluence prods technical support break and restricts immediate Mexican Peso advances.
- Mexican economy minister Raquel Buenrostro defends decree on genetically modified (GM) corn.
USD/MXN bears take a breather around 17.00, positing the first daily positive in five amid concerns about the US–Mexico trade disputes. That said, the Mexican Peso’s latest tension erupts on comments from Mexican Economy Minister Raquel Buenrostro.
Late Monday, Mexico’s Buenrostro refrained from altering the decree on genetically modified (GM) corn ahead of a dispute settlement panel requested by the United States through the USMCA trade pact, per Reuters.
The news cites the US-Mexico tension that ignited after the US objected to the restrictions imposed by Mexico on imports of GM corn and requested a dispute settlement panel under the North American trade pact.
With this, the USD/MXN traders also take clues from the cautious markets and a light calendar to allow the Mexican Peso (MXN) in paring the latest gains amid sluggish markets.
Also read: USD/MXN sees uptick amid China’s economic concerns, ahead Powell’s Jackson Hole speech
Technical analysis
USD/MXN bears struggle to keep the reins as a convergence of the 50-DMA and the 21-DMA, around 17.00 puts a floor under the Mexican Peso (MXN) pair.
However, the previous week’s downside break of an ascending trend line from July 28 joins an impending bear cross on the MACD to lure the USD/MXN pair sellers.
With this, the Mexican Peso buyers can aim for 16.80 and 16.70 levels toward the south on breaking the 17.00 hurdle. However, the latest multi-year low marked in July around 16.62 will challenge the USD/MXN pair sellers afterward.
On the contrary, the quote’s recovery remains elusive unless crossing the previous support, around 17.15 by the press time.
Following that, the monthly high of around 17.42 will act as the final defense of the USD/MXN bears.
Mexican Peso Price: Daily chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|17.0228
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0342
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20%
|Today daily open
|17.057
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|17.0056
|Daily SMA50
|17.0284
|Daily SMA100
|17.4305
|Daily SMA200
|18.1906
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|17.1366
|Previous Daily Low
|17.0167
|Previous Weekly High
|17.2094
|Previous Weekly Low
|16.9663
|Previous Monthly High
|17.3957
|Previous Monthly Low
|16.6258
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|17.0625
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|17.0908
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|17.0036
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|16.9502
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16.8837
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|17.1235
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.19
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.2434
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
