USD/MXN Price Forecast: Stays in tight range above 19.00

USD/MXN trades back and forth above 19.00 despite the volatile US Dollar.

The Fed is expected to bring down interest rates aggressively.

USD/MXN trades inside the Rising Channel chart pattern.

The USD/MXN pair trades in a limited range above the crucial support of 19.00 in Thursday’s European session. The asset consolidates from the last three trading sessions despite the US Dollar (USD) exhibiting sheer volatility.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, corrects to near 103.00 on firm speculation that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will pivot to policy-normalization aggressively. 10-year US Treasury yields tumble to near 3.90%.

Meanwhile, investors await the United States (US) Initial Jobless Claims data for the week ending August 2, which will be published at 12:30 GMT. Investors will keenly focus on the weekly jobless claims as it is the only data available that will provide some cues about the current status of the labor market.

On the Mexican Peso front, the Mexican currency will be influenced by the spectre of controversial reforms to Mexico's constitution set for votes next month, including a potential judicial overhaul that would subject judges to popular vote, Reuters reported.

USD/MXN trades in a Rising Channel formation on a daily timeframe in which each pullback is considered a buying opportunity by market participants. The asset appears to be in a strong uptrend as the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 18.70 slopes higher.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates in the 60.00-80.00 range, suggesting a strong upside momentum.

Fresh upside would appear if the asset breaks above August 6 high of 19.61, which will drive the asset towards fresh annual high near $20, followed by almost two-year high of 20.50.

On the contrary, a downside move below the crucial support of 19.00 would expose the asset to a 20-day EMA near 18.70 and July 5 high at 18.00.

USD/MXN daily chart