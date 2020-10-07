USD/MXN Price Analysis: Downside bias still in place, more losses seen under 21.30

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Bias continues to point to the downside in USD/MXN despite Tuesday’s rebound.
  • Key support seen at 21.30, break lower to clear the way for a test of 21.00.

The USD/MXN climbed on Tuesday to the 21.75 area, ending a four-day negative streak. On Wednesday it is falling, erasing most of the recent gains. It is hovering around 21.50 ahead of the FOMC minutes after finding support at 21.35.

The bearish bias remains in place. The immediate support is seen at 21.40. A consolidation below 21.30 would open the doors to more losses, exposing the 21.00 area that protects the September low at 20.83.

On the upside, there is a band of resistance (horizontal levels and key moving averages) between 21.75 and 22.00. A daily close above would alleviate the bearish pressure and would suggest a test of the downtrend line from June at 22.55.

USD/MXN daily chart

usdmxn

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 21.5074
Today Daily Change -0.2246
Today Daily Change % -1.03
Today daily open 21.732
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 21.6382
Daily SMA50 21.9038
Daily SMA100 22.1551
Daily SMA200 21.8006
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 21.7632
Previous Daily Low 21.251
Previous Weekly High 22.6556
Previous Weekly Low 21.5755
Previous Monthly High 22.7008
Previous Monthly Low 20.8444
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 21.5676
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 21.4467
Daily Pivot Point S1 21.401
Daily Pivot Point S2 21.0699
Daily Pivot Point S3 20.8888
Daily Pivot Point R1 21.9131
Daily Pivot Point R2 22.0942
Daily Pivot Point R3 22.4253

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

