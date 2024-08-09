USD/MXN moves below 19.00 despite an unexpected rate cut by Banxico

USD/MXN continues its losing streak despite a rate cut by Banxico on Thursday.

Mexico's 12-Month Inflation rose to 5.57% in July, the highest reading since May 2023.

The US Dollar could receive support from the rising safe-haven flows amid heightened Middle-East tensions.

USD/MXN extends its losing streak for the third successive session, trading around 18.90 during the late Asian hours on Friday. This decline comes despite the Bank of Mexico's (Banxico) unexpected decision to cut the benchmark rate to 10.75% from 11.00% at Thursday’s meeting.

Banxico hinted at possible further rate adjustments, citing ongoing inflationary risks. The 12-Month Inflation Rate rose to 5.57% in July, up from 4.98% previously, and matching market estimates. This is the highest reading since May 2023.

Meanwhile, Core Inflation increased by 0.32%, slightly above the forecast of a 0.29% rise. Headline Inflation also rose by 1.05% in July, the largest increase in nearly three years, and slightly above the estimated 1.02% advance.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, edging lower to near 103.20. The decline in US Treasury yields is exerting additional pressure on the Greenback, with yields standing at 4.01% and 3.97%, respectively, at the time of writing.

The US Dollar faces challenges amid increasing expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) may implement a quarter-basis point rate cut in September. Traders evaluate mixed signals from the US economy, trying to determine whether it will experience a soft landing or slip into a recession.

The downside of the Greenback could be limited due to rising safe-haven flows amid heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Israeli forces intensified their airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, resulting in at least 40 casualties on Thursday, according to Palestinian medics.

This escalation has further intensified the conflict between Israel and Hamas-led militants, as Israel prepares for the possibility of a broader regional conflict following the killing of senior members of militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah.