USD/MXN edges lower to near 18.00 due to risk-on sentiment

USD/MXN loses ground due to increased risk sentiment amid dovish Fed.

CME Group’s FedWatch Tool suggests a 91.7% probability of a 25-basis point rate cut in September.

Trump claims that “China and Mexico have taken 68% of our automotive industry, but we are going to get it back.”

USD/MXN breaks its three-day winning streak, trading around 18.00 during the European hours on Monday. The dovish sentiment surrounding the Federal Reserve's policy stance puts pressure on the US Dollar (USD) and undermines the USD/MXN pair. According to CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, the markets show a 91.7% probability of a 25-basis point rate cut at the September Fed meeting, up from 90.3% a week earlier.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six other major currencies, edges lower after two days of gains, trading around 104.20, which could be attributed to the decline in the US Treasury yields. 2-year and 10-year yields on US Treasury bonds stand at 4.51% and 4.21%, respectively.

US President Joe Biden abandoned his re-election bid on Sunday under growing pressure from his fellow Democrats and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the party's candidate to face Republican Donald Trump in the November election, according to Reuters.

On the MXN front, the IMF has revised Mexico's 2024 GDP growth outlook downward to 2.2% from 2.4%, citing an economic slowdown, particularly in manufacturing due to reduced US economic activity. This has pressured the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) to adopt a more accommodative stance, according to Mexico Business News.

Additionally, former president Donald Trump's comments have put Mexico in the spotlight. Trump stated that he would end illegal immigration “by closing the border and completing the wall,” and claimed, “China and Mexico have taken 68% of our automotive industry, but we are going to get it back.” These remarks, reported by Bloomberg News, threaten to discourage companies from relocating to Mexico, which could weaken the Mexican Peso (MXN).