“PPI data today may reflect moderate M/M gains but the consensus still expects a pickup in prices over the year. The BoJ’s Tankan survey for Q4 is released this evening and is expected to reflect steady, but relatively firm, business confidence into year-end. Rising business optimism supports the outlook for gradual BoJ tightening ahead.”

“US inflation data yesterday matched expectations but that was perhaps the limit of the good news . Core and underlying trend measures of inflation picked up and while these gains were modest, they do support the impression that the process of disinflation in the US has stalled. Markets added another couple of bps to anticipated easing at next week’s FOMC, effectively fully pricing in a 1/4-point cut and added marginally to easing expectations in 2025 but more hawkish-minded Fed policymakers will be taking note of core price trends and a cut next week may be accompanied by a more cautious-looking statement on the potential for rate cuts in 2025.”

“The DXY is showing a minor gain on the session, due to losses in the CHF after the SNB cut its policy rate a larger -than-expected 50bps, and a minor dip in the GBP. Note Brazil’s central bank raised the Selic rate hike a larger-than-expected 100bps (to 12.25%) late yesterday. Most other majors are steady to slightly firmer, however, with the AUD leading gains following a stronger than expected jobs report earlier (a 35.6k gain in jobs, led by full-time work, and a fall in the unemployment rate to 3.9% - against expectations of a rise to 4.2%). Short rates rose modestly and swaps have reduced the odds of a February RBA rate cut to a 50/50 shot.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.