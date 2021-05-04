USD/JPY: Upside still targets the vicinity of 110.00 – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, the outlook for USD/JPY remains tilted to further upside in the near-term.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We expected USD to ‘advance further’ yesterday but we were of the view that ‘overbought conditions could ‘limit’ any gains to a test of 109.60’. We highlighted that ‘a move to the next major resistance at 109.95 would come as a surprise’. While our view was not wrong as USD rose to 109.69, we did not anticipate the subsequent sharp sell-off (USD plummeted to 108.88 during NY hours). The rapid decline appears to running ahead of itself and USD is unlikely to weaken much further. From here, USD is more likely trade sideways between 108.80 and 109.40.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “Yesterday (03 May, spot at 109.30), we indicated that ‘the upward bias in USD is still intact’. We added, ‘the next resistance is at 109.60 followed by a major level at 109.95’. USD subsequently advanced to 109.69 before staging a surprisingly sharp pullback. While upward momentum has waned, only a break of 108.55 (no change in ‘strong support’ level) would indicate that the positive phase has ended. Until then, there is scope for the current USD strength to extend to 109.95 even though the prospect for such a move is not high.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
