USD/JPY trades flattish near 152.00 on US presidential election day

- USD/JPY remains flat-lined near 152.00 as traders are uncertain about the US presidential election outcome.
- The Fed is expected to cut interest rates by 25 bps on Thursday.
- Investors await BoJ minutes to get fresh cues about when the central bank will hike interest rates again.
The USD/JPY pair trades sideways near 152.00 in the North American session on Tuesday. The asset remains sideways as investors have been sidelined with the United States (US) presidential elections underway. Ahead of the completion of the voting process, traders expect fierce competition between former President Donald Trump and Democratic contender Kamala Harris.
The pair will be guided by market expectations for the US election outcome, which will be influenced by exit polls. According to analysts at TD Securities, “A Red Wave (favoring Republicans) would kick-start a sizeable USD rally. It would rekindle memories of US Exceptionalism, anchored by tariffs, tax cuts, deregulation, and negative impacts on the outlook for EZ and China."
At the time of writing, the US Dollar slumps, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) declining to 103.70. This week, investors will also focus on the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy decision, which will be announced on Thursday.
According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders have priced an interest rate reduction by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.50%-4.75%. This will be the second straight interest rate cut, however, the size of rate cut will be smaller as risks of an economic downturn have diminished lately. In September, the Fed reduced its interest rates by 50 bps.
On the Tokyo front, investors await Bank of Japan (BoJ) monetary policy minutes for the October 31 meeting in which the central bank kept interest rates unchanged at 0.25% for the second time in a row. BoJ Governor Kazu Ueda didn’t provide any cues about more interest rate hikes. “We will scrutinize data available at the time at each policy meeting, and update our view on the economy and outlook in deciding policy,” Ueda said.
Japanese Yen FAQs
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.
Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fluctuates around 1.0900 as markets await US election exit polls
EUR/USD trades sideways near 1.0900 on Tuesday. The US Dollar ignores the upbeat ISM Services PMI data for October and stays under modest selling pressure as investors await exit polls to see who is closer to winning the US presidential election.
GBP/USD clings to modest gains near 1.3000, awaits US election result
GBP/USD trades marginally higher on the day at around 1.3000 after finding support near 1.2950 on a broadly subdued US Dollar. Traders eagerly await the outcome of the US presidential election, refraining from placing fresh bets on the major.
Gold holds steady below $2,750 amid US election jitters
Gold attracts dip-buyers after touching a one-week low on Tuesday but remains below $2,750. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in positive territory above 4.3% as markets eye US election exit polls, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
Crypto markets brace for volatility in tight race between Trump and Harris
The US presidential election is one of the most significant events in the world. Due to the influence of the country’s political decisions, policies, and economic approaches, it can significantly impact crypto and global markets.
US election day – A traders’ guide
Election day volatility: Brace for potential wild market swings. Election days bring opportunities, but also risks. Unclear results can increase volatility further.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.