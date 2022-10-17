USD/JPY traces sluggish yields near 32-year high below 149.00 as BOJ policies appear in danger

- USD/JPY bulls take a breather around 32-year high, probing eight-day uptrend.
- Light calendar, cautious optimism offers sluggish session, weigh on yields.
- Fedspeak remain hawkish but search for replacement of BOJ’s Kuroda challenges Japan’s easy money policies.
- Risk catalyst will be the key for near-term directions, bears may retake control on Tokyo’s intervention.
USD/JPY portrays a sluggish start to the week as it seesaws around mid-148.00s while tracking the mixed performance of the markets during Monday. In doing so, the yen pair retreats from the highest levels since 1990, marked the previous day, while printing the first daily loss in nine.
Earlier in the day, Bank of Japan Governor (BOJ) Haruhiko Kuroda said, “It is appropriate to continue monetary easing,” while also adding that he expects Consumer Price Index (CPI) to fall short of 2% in fiscal 2023.
However, comments from Japan Prime Minister (PM) Fumio Kishida seemed to have weighed on the JPY as he said, “Will consider a successor to BOJ Governor Kuroda, taking into account monetary policy foreseeability, coordination with the government.”
With this, the BOJ’s ultra loose policies will be in question amid the global push for higher rates.
That said, US 10-year Treasury yields struggle to extend the latest upside near the 4.0% threshold amid easing fears of the UK market’s collapse, especially after the recent appointment of Jeremy Hunt as the new British Chancellor, as well as keeping the tax rate unchanged.
Elsewhere, mixed comments from the Fed policymakers and the absence of chatters surrounding the Fed’s 1.0% rate hike also probe the pessimists. During the weekend, St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said, “The US has a serious inflation problem,” the policymaker also adds, “Front loading fed policy is the right strategy.”
It should be noted, however, that firmer US data and geopolitical fears emanating from China and Russia, as well as from North Korea, keeps the USD/JPY bulls hopeful. Alternatively, the Japanese government’s intervention is looming as the yen drops to the multi-year. In that case, the yen pair may extend the latest weakness.
Technical analysis
A three-month-old ascending resistance line, at 149.10 by the press time, restricts immediate upside ahead of the 150.00 threshold. Even so, sellers may not take the risk of entries unless breaking a three-week-old ascending support line, at 146.30 as we write.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|148.61
|Today Daily Change
|-0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|148.65
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|144.88
|Daily SMA50
|141.11
|Daily SMA100
|137.99
|Daily SMA200
|129.49
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|148.86
|Previous Daily Low
|147.09
|Previous Weekly High
|148.86
|Previous Weekly Low
|145.24
|Previous Monthly High
|145.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|138.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|148.19
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|147.77
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|147.54
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|146.43
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|145.78
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|149.31
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|149.97
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|151.08
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls making good headway start of week
AUD/USD bulls are on track for a significant correction on Monday. as risk appetite returns and weighs heavily on the safe-haven US dollar. Bulls eye a move into a price imbalance on the hourly charts ahead of China's trade data.
USD/JPY is pressured towards key support, Japanese intervention looks underway
The Japanese authorities are off the marks early doors in Asia today with verbal intervention aimed to tame the rally in USD/JPY and in order to put psychological pressure on speculative long plays. The bull cycle high was set last Friday at 148.85.
Gold extends bounce off $1,640 support amid softer DXY
Gold price (XAU/USD) picks up bids to refresh intraday high near $1,650, consolidating the biggest weekly loss in eight amid Monday’s sluggish Asian session. The yellow metal cheers softer US dollar and the market’s cautious optimism amid a lack of major data/events.
Analyst predicts massive crypto breakout by midweek in Bitcoin and Ethereum
Bitcoin price trend remained undecided as the asset sustained above $19,000 through the release of CPI data and US FOMC minutes. Analysts focus on total altcoin market capitalization, to identify a breakout in crypto within the next week.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Can earnings season turn the ship or are we heading for 100bips?
S&P 500 (SPY) (SPX) stages a massive rally on Thursday despite the CPI shock. Nasdaq (NDX) (QQQ) also rallies over 5% on Thursday. Friday sees more heavy selling though as Thursday's rally looks more like options and short covering.