USD/JPY to turn bullish on a break above 104.40

The USD/JPY pair, which is stuck around 103.80, needs to regain the 104.40 mark to turn bullish, Valeria Bednarik, Chief Analyst at FXStreet, reports.
Key quotes
“The latest optimism comes from the US and Joe Biden’s inauguration, to take place later today. He nominated Janet Yellen as Treasury Secretary, who spoke yesterday pledging to boost stimulus. Biden is expected to sign multiple executive orders today, to reverse some of Trump’s decisions.”
“A long-term descendant trend line in the 104.30 price zone provides critical resistance, and the USD/JPY pair would need to firmly advance beyond 104.40 to turn bullish.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD rises above 1.37 amid upbeat market mood
GBP/USD has jumped above 1.37, hitting the highest since 2018. Optimism about the UK's vaccine campaign and lower cases are compounded by a weaker dollar. The greenback is on the back foot due to optimism about Biden's stimulus.
EUR/USD rises amid improving market mood ahead of Biden's inauguration
EUR/USD has been advancing to around 1.2150 as the risk-on mood weighs on the safe-haven dollar. President-elect Biden is inaugurated later in the day and hopes of stimulus are high after Treasury Secretary nominee Yellen's testimony.
Gold: Bulls recapture 200-DMA ahead of Biden's inauguration
Gold prices are attempting to correct higher above 200-DMA. The metal cheers rising US inflation expectations amid hopes of a massive stimulus package under the incoming Biden administration.
Forex Today: Yellen's stimulus boosts sentiment ahead of Biden's inauguration, BOC, Bailey eyed
The market mood is cheerful with stocks and gold rising and the dollar retreating ahead of Biden's inauguration. Yellen has made the case for more stimulus, boosting sentiment.
US Dollar Index extends the drop to the 90.30 area, focus on US politics
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the greenback vs. its main competitors, remains on the back footing so far this week and slips back to the 90.30/25 band.