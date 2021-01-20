USD/JPY Current price: 103.80
- Optimism persists amid hopes for more stimulus in the US.
- Biden’s inauguration takes centre stage, political turmoil may affect markets.
- USD/JPY is neutral in the near-term, needs to regain 104.40 to turn bullish.
The market mood improves, and the market’s attention diverges from USD/JPY. The pair is stuck around 103.80, trading alongside US Treasury yields, which hover around Friday’s close. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note currently stands at 1.09%. European indexes, in the meantime, hold within positive levels, but lack follow-through.
The latest optimism comes from the US and Joe Biden’s inauguration, to take place later today. He nominated Janet Yellen as Treasury Secretary, who spoke yesterday pledging to boost stimulus. Biden is expected to sign multiple executive orders today, to reverse some of Trump’s decisions. Also, political turmoil may take its toll on financial markets. Otherwise, the macroeconomic calendar has little to offer.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is comfortable consolidating within Fibonacci levels, neutral in the near-term but bearish in the long run. The 4-hour chart shows that moving averages remain directionless and confined to a tight 30 pips’ range, with the pair at the upper end of it. Technical indicators are flat around their midlines. A long-term descendant trend line in the 104.30 price zone provides critical resistance, and the pair would need to firmly advance beyond 104.40 to turn bullish.
Support levels: 103.50 103.15 102.70
Resistance levels: 104.05 104.40 104.80
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD tops 1.3650 on dollar weakness, as UK CPI beats
GBP/USD pierces 1.3650, edging higher after UK CPI beat with 0.6% in December. The US dollar retreats amid stimulus hopes as Biden prepares to become president. The UK’s accelerated vaccine campaign underpins sterling ahead of Bailey’s speech.
EUR/USD rises amid improving market mood ahead of Biden's inauguration
EUR/USD has been advancing to around 1.2150 as the risk-on mood weighs on the safe-haven dollar. President-elect Biden is inaugurated later in the day and hopes of stimulus are high after Treasury Secretary nominee Yellen's testimony.
Gold: Bulls recapture 200-DMA ahead of Biden's inauguration
Gold prices are attempting to correct higher above 200-DMA. The metal cheers rising US inflation expectations amid hopes of a massive stimulus package under the incoming Biden administration.
Forex Today: Yellen's stimulus boosts sentiment ahead of Biden's inauguration, BOC, Bailey eyed
The market mood is cheerful with stocks and gold rising and the dollar retreating ahead of Biden's inauguration. Yellen has made the case for more stimulus, boosting sentiment.
US Dollar Index extends the drop to the 90.30 area, focus on US politics
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the greenback vs. its main competitors, remains on the back footing so far this week and slips back to the 90.30/25 band.